Students excitedly wait for the last bell to ring on the last day of school. They cannot wait to fill their summer with swimming, camping, hanging out with friends, or the many summer events happening all over Pine County. One such event is Pine Technical and Community College’s (PTCC) Summer Academy.
Kierstan Peck, PTCC Director of Student Affairs, describes the Summer Academy as an opportunity for students to learn hands-on with different skill sets. “It’s a really cool thing that has been going on in Pine County for a number of years,” Peck says.
This year, the college is offering three different, what they refer to as, tracks, for students in grades 9-12: art, construction and automation/welding.
According to Peck, art is new this year and will be taught by one of the college’s art instructors. “It’s a hands-on opportunity on three different modes of art. Sketching, painting and sculpture,” Peck explains. “It’ll be really interesting to see what they come up with.”
In the construction track, the students will learn different avenues of construction, which includes harvesting wood to building a chicken coop – chickens not provided of course.
The final track is automation/welding. “Students will actually design and build everything they would need for a shore lunch,” Peck says.
This is accompanied by the students venturing on a four to six hour canoe trip on the St. Croix River. The students will need to make everything they need to cook their meals on that trip.
When the Summer Academy first started, East Central High School hosted it. It was planned and coordinated on the secondary side with the high school partners taking a more hands on approach in planning the academy. “A couple of years ago, we started a partnership between the high schools and the college. Students would spend two days at the high school working on projects, then would come to PTCC to get experience in our labs,” Peck explains.
Funding for this academy is provided through the Perkins V Federal Grant for Career and Technical Education (CTE). This grant is intended to promote career and technical education for both the secondary and post-secondary levels. PTCC is in a consortium with seven area high schools (Braham, East Central, Hinckley-Finlayson, Mora, Pine City, Rush City, and Willow River). “Together we collaborate to make sure both high school and college students are aware of career and technical education opportunities,” Peck says.
Three years ago, the college took over the lead for the summer academy, due to the additional funding that could be allocated for the classes and teachers. PTCC instructors plan and lead the academy opportunities. “It’s getting more and more well known,” Peck states. “The cool thing is, for me, is the students getting their hands dirty. This is student directed with, of course, our instructors there to make sure it’s being done safely.”
Typically, the classes see 12 to 15 students – this year only 12 students are accepted into the academy, “They like to keep the student to teacher ratio pretty low,” Peck explains.
Right now, the academy is getting word out to interested students. “For interested people, the next step is to get into the VIP list. Right now, we have over 70 people on the list for 36 spots,” Peck states.
Pine Technical and Community College Summer Academy takes place June 27 through June 29.
