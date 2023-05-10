Summer Academy

PTCC Summer Academy offers a wide array of different tracks for students to participate. From welding, to construction, there are always interesting and unique skills to learn and practice.

 Photo Provided

Students excitedly wait for the last bell to ring on the last day of school. They cannot wait to fill their summer with swimming, camping, hanging out with friends, or the many summer events happening all over Pine County. One such event is Pine Technical and Community College’s (PTCC) Summer Academy.

