Plans to turn the 59,800 square-foot former Lakeside Medical Center (nursing home and former clinic) into 80 units of dormitory-style housing for students at Pine Technical and Community College are moving through the zoning process with a public hearing scheduled for later this month.
Pine Technical & Community College President Joe Mulford said that the facility would not be owned or run by the college but would be similar to the former Gail Motel on Highway 61 on the south side of Pine City which was transformed into student housing by local developer Cole Newman.
The talks originated last fall between the college and the developer, Adam Price Inc., as the developer was considering usage for the property. Mulford stated that the college is not involved with the development at this point but has provided some insight into student needs and preferences.
There is a strong demand for student housing locally, he added. “We have hundreds of students that originate from outside of a 50-mile radius from the college,” said Mulford. “We hear from students that they would move and not commute as far if they could find local housing. Students from non-commutable distances are finding housing options in the region (North Branch, Cambridge, etc.) but would prefer to live in Pine City.”
The college would not have a direct financial stake in the development at Lakeside but would support the students housed there through their student life and academic support staff activities. Examples might include assisting with study/learning spaces in the building or developing some student life programming to help build a community feel and help connect students to each other.
Student housing is currently somewhat fragmented and consists of the traditional housing available to anyone moving into the community, which is in many cases more expensive and dispersed across the community and region.
“Many times they (students) are only staying in the housing a few nights per week and days per month,” noted Mulford. “They are looking for smaller and less expensive housing as they complete their studies. We have continued to encourage private development that provides housing opportunities to students at Pine Technical and Community College. There has been some important activity in recent months with the Pokegama Pines Student Housing (formerly the Gail Motel site) opening, and we are anticipating some opportunities for students with the housing development currently taking place at the former mill site.”
Mulford believes that having student-focused housing in close proximity to the college would help potential students choose PTCC over other options. “To have a lake-facing experience for students would truly be unique amongst two-year colleges in Minnesota,” said Mulford. “It
would create an opportunity for the community to introduce itself to many more people from outside the immediate area. Although we are always going to prioritize our region when it comes to recruiting, this will open up the chance for us to talk to students from other parts of the state that may consider our small college and small community experience.”
Pine City Community Development Director Mike Gainor said, “We’re looking forward to working with them to make the project safe and successful as they continue through Pine City’s planning and zoning process.”
Public hearing
A conditional use permit request is being made by Adam Price Inc. to bring 80 units of dormitory-style student housing to the former Lakeside Medical Center site (510 2nd Street SE and 129 6th Ave. SE) in the mixed use district. Adam Price Inc. is also making two variance requests and a ordinance change request to raise the percentage of impervious surface from 39.3% to 46.7% at the former Lakeside Medical Center, to allow 131 parking spaces for 80 units of dormitory-style housing and to remove the phrase of “Residential uses are not permitted on the ground floor in the MXU district” from the Pine City Municipal Code.
Adam Price Inc. said in a statement earlier in the year, “They (PTCC) have a large need for student housing with current Pine Tech students and are experiencing continual growth and ready to take on efforts to further the growth of their student body. The availability of student housing is crucial to the future growth of PTCC. Partnering with the school and the community, we believe this use and project would be an exceptional value to the Pine City Community.”
A public hearing will take place on Monday, April 24 at 5 p.m. at the Pine City Council chambers in the Pine Government Center for a conditional use permit and variance requests at the former Lakeside nursing home property.
