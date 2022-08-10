Quarry Days 2022 set to be a great time for kids, adults alike

Quarry Days weekend is here. Sandstone’s annual celebration is gearing up to be one of the best ever. New events, food vendors, crafters and much more are on the agenda.
Quarry Days will begin on Friday, Aug. 12 with the Sandstone Library Book Sale at the Sandstone City Hall at noon. The bingo stand, hosted by the Quarry Days Committee and local businesses, will open at 4 p.m. in the Train Park pavilion. Food and beverage vendors will be opening for business at 5 p.m.
Friday will be a fun filled day for the family. Beginning at 4 p.m. there will be Legos (at 106 Main Ave.), a bouncy house, obstacle course, ring toss, crazy hair and the National Guard will have their punching machine and ball toss there for kids to test their strength. There will be a kiddie costume contest at 5 p.m. sponsored by Arlen Krantz Ford, the theme is “Heroes in our Community,” So, get your kids all dressed up as their favorite firefighter, police officer, EMT or any other community hero they adore.
The 2022 Sandstone Royalty coronation will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bandshell, where a new Miss, Jr. Miss and Little Miss Sandstone will be crowned. Coronation will be followed by Karaoke, hosted by Ben’s Hot Country Karaoke, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Diamond Dance Studio will be there leading a dance-a-long, including some favorite Tik Tok trends and line dances. Friday night will be topped off by a fireworks display at dusk.
Family friendly events continue on Saturday morning with the Sandstone Fire Department hosting the pancake breakfast at the fire hall from 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Anytime Fitness is sponsoring the 5K Fun Run/Walk. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 8:30 a.m. Food, crafters and information booths open at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Train Park, and the parade begins at 10:30. Grab your chairs and enjoy a great hometown parade.
After the parade, be ready for even more fun. Downtown Sandstone will be bustling with kids activities as well as fun for adults. Caricature portraits, face painting, bouncy house, obstacle course, sawdust pile, clowns, ring toss, relay races and more will all be happening in the Train Park. Kaptain Kirby Train Rides (for kids) will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The SFD will be hosting a Splash Pad from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as other fun activities for the kiddos.
Not into the kids’ activities? There is fun for adults as well at this year’s Quarry Days. Bingo is offered until 10 p.m. on Friday and until 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Sandstone Lions Club Beer Garden will be serving on Friday and Saturday. Also on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. the car show, sponsored by North Pine Insurance, will be open on Main Street and the Sandstone Fire Trucks will be on display as well. At 3 p.m. the SFD will be hosting other area departments for water ball.
Entertainment for Saturday consists of an amazing line up at the bandshell. Here is a list of who will be playing:
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.- Rob McGown (Country, Rock and Pop)
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.- Boss Mama and Jacob Mahon (Soul, Rhythm and Blues)
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Donny Buck (Rock and Country Fun)
5 p.m. - 7p.m. - The Groove (Garage Band 60’s to Today)
Last but definitely not least, $timpack will entertain from 8 p.m. to midnight for the street dance.
The Quarry Days committee has worked hard for the past year to plan a great event for the community to enjoy. Come on out, enjoy and say thanks if you see a committee member.
