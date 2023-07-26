Emma Exsted’s parent is Megan Exsted. Her sponsors are Anderson Recycling, Sandstone, Minn.; Sandstone Napa, Sandstone, Minn.; Paul’s Portables, Sandstone, Minn.; EZ Services Lawn & Handyman LLC, Sandstone, Minn.
Olive Bernhardt’s parents are Amanda Bernhardt and Brian Bernhardt. Her sponsor is Anderson Recycling, Sandstone, Minn.
Photo Provided
Jaelynn Vizenor’s Parent/Guardians are: Thomas and Clara Powell. Her sponsors are Powell & Sons trucking LLC, Onamia,MN; Powell Trucking LLC, Sandstone, Minn.; and Turnquist Dairy, Foley, Minn.
Photo Provided
Miley’s parents are Casey and Heather Clark. Her sponsors are Carlson Timber Products, Inc., Sandstone, Minn.; and Peachy Queens Fitness, Sandstone, Minn.
Photo Provided
Photo Provided
Veda’s parents are Violet Sill and Christopher Holm. Her Sponsors are Crazy Mary’s Café, Finlayson, Minn.; and Catch and Release Tumble and Cheer Club, Moose Lake, Minn.
Photo Provided
Elsie is the daughter of Al and Sally Laursen. Her sponsor is Monarch Counseling Services, Sandstone, Minn.
Photo Provided
Trinity is the daughter of Ashtin Ritchie. Her sponsors are Quality Home & Sports Center, Sandstone, Minn.; and Whitney’s Country Café, Sandstone, Minn.
Photo Provided
Kyah is the daughter of Randy & Melissa Springer. Her sponsor is Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.
