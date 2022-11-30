On Oct. 3, 2018, Ryan Christianson and Nate Froehling found themselves the new owners of Methven Funeral Homes with chapels in Sandtone, Mora, Hinckley and Isle, taking over after Peter Methven retired.
“Peter Methven lived in Mora, and I grew up in Mora. I went to school with his daughter and have known the family nearly all my life,” began Christianson.
Originally, Christianson went to school for healthcare administration, but later decided that he didn’t want to be stuck behind a desk. His mother, a Mora High School counselor, suggested that he speak to Methven about funeral service. “I ended up helping Peter out for a summer and then made up my mind to transfer to University of Minnesota for mortuary science. That’s where I met Nate [Froehling]. We went to college together and ended up working together with Peter.” Froehling had just finished his generals when he decided on a career in mortuary science. Peter began grooming them early on to take over when he retired.
When it comes to what the duo does as funeral home owners, Froehling stated that there were many different responsibilities with owning the business. “The main focus is helping people in
what is most likely the worst time of their life. We do everything from the medical and science side to psychology and sociology, to general business operations. A variety of things.” Christianson said.
A typical work day varies tremendously. In addition to normal daily office hours, Christianson and Froehling are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long. When someone passes away, they receive what is known as a “first call.” At that point, they respond to the place of death and take the decedent into their care. Depending on the family wishes, preparations are made for burial or cremation and any other services to honor the life lived.
“After 20 years, we got pretty good at managing challenges and going with the flow,” Froehling stated. “We coordinate and arrange just about everything such as, recording vital statistics, securing permits, filing and obtaining death certificates, veterans’ benefits, preparing necessary notices, notifying clergy, musicians, cemeteries, monument companies, cemetery lettering companies, florists, caterers, newspapers and insurance companies. The list goes on.”
When it comes to the work, the duo stated that they were passionate about the business. “You have to be passionate to do this job. It’s not about a paycheck.” Christianson said.
With the success of the business came bigger decisions. Renovating the Sandstone location was just one of those steps to creating a more welcoming environment for grieving families.
“It started with needing a second bathroom. Once we got into that thought process, we thought if we’re doing that, we should do this. It just grew from there.” said Froehling.
The renovations lead the owners to move the office back into the old “selection room” and condense the selection room into a small room. They created a family room, and a bigger office room that’s far away from visitors. A coffee room was added where the old office was. It was a place people could use to get away from the service and to tell stories while mingling in a much more inviting atmosphere.
“We wanted a warm and welcoming feel when people came in,” Christianson said. “It can be intimidating when walking into a funeral home. The average person doesn’t normally visit a funeral home.”
The goal for the renovation was to make the atmosphere more community friendly and more of a positive experience in a not-so-positive time in one’s life. This project was started in the fall of 2020 and completed in the fall of 2022.
Not only does Methven wish to create a more welcoming and comforting atmosphere, they also noticed a demand in the community for knowledge, “We find a lot of people don’t know what to do when there is a death in the family. When we sit down with that family, there is naturally a lot of stress on them.” Christianson explained.
Families don’t always know what to do in these circumstances. So Christianson and Froehling brought in a pre-planning specialist, Troy Janssen. Together they do events to try and get knowledge out to these families and to the community so there is more preparedness. They even have a lawyer that comes in and talks about wills and trusts. Christianson mentioned that they don’t just deal with funerals. They also handle insurance companies, veterans services, and tackle different elements to the service.
“There are some misconceptions out there. Some people think that their funeral is paid for through their work or the VA. That’s not always the case.” Froehling said.
There are lots of options and decisions that come with funeral planning and costs, and the more the community knows, the better prepared they are if and when this moment arises in their life.
Outside of the funeral services, Froehling and Christianson make strides to get out into the community more. Soon Methven Funeral Homes will start holding a grief group. “We want to be a resource to the community in any way we can.” The duo stated. They contribute to Quarry Days, Dollars for Scholars scholarships, Panther Park and many more charities throughout the community. At this time of year, they participate in Toys for Tots and would love to accept any donations the public would like to drop off during regular business hours or the open house.On Dec. 7, 2022, Methven Funeral Home (114 5th St, Sandstone) invites the community for an open house, showcasing the renovation and a chance to learn some interesting things about the funeral home and funeral services. If you would like more information, please call Methven Funeral Home at (320) 245-2376.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.