Alternative one (left) and Alternative four (right) will be discussed at the City of Sandstone’s next city council meeting on March 15. These are changes to the water access in Robinson Park, allowing for DNR boat access and portage access.
Alternative one (left) and Alternative four (right) will be discussed at the City of Sandstone’s next city council meeting on March 15. These are changes to the water access in Robinson Park, allowing for DNR boat access and portage access.
Alternative one (left) and Alternative four (right) will be discussed at the City of Sandstone’s next city council meeting on March 15. These are changes to the water access in Robinson Park, allowing for DNR boat access and portage access.
Submitted
Alternative one (left) and Alternative four (right) will be discussed at the City of Sandstone’s next city council meeting on March 15. These are changes to the water access in Robinson Park, allowing for DNR boat access and portage access.
The city of Sandstone received bids for the Robinson Quarry Park Legacy Grant projects, which included seven alternatives and two unit price bids alongside the base bid for Robinson Park’s water accessibility, pavilion, and toilet.
In a recent meeting, the Park and Recreation Commission received bids for the Robinson Quarry Park Legacy Grant to improve the quarry’s water access and upgrade visitor utilities. Forest Lake Contracting came in with the lowest bid of $769,000. Boom Concrete had bid $38,000 for a new toilet, Forever Redwood bid $87,445 for an upgraded pavilion, and Mike Johnson had put in a bid for $8,250 for sandstone boulders. $1,000 was also added for the Department of Natural Resources permit. The total amount of money that was bid for this project is $903,695.
According to Kathy George, the City Administrator, the construction budget equals $1,204,600, “This includes $121,103 of contingency.”
At the March Parks and Rec meeting, George explained that there is a total of $300,905 for alternatives, which focuses on the boat launch sites and water access.
“Alternative one is the work at the current DNR boat launch, the bid is $244,000,” George said.
The other alternatives include public water access, dam access stairs and boardwalk, and portage access, and site furnishing.
“With 300,905 available for alternatives, we could comfortably do alternative one, DNR boat launch, and alternative two, portage access,” George explained. “This would fulfill our grant application; we said we would improve two access points.”
George suggested that the commission proceed with alternatives one and four, leaving the other alternatives to be included in the next phase of the Legacy Grant that is set to be sent out in July of this year.
The commission agreed to proceed with alternatives one and four. These alternatives will be discussed further at the Sandstone City Council meeting on March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.