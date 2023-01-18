Chances are you know someone who recently dealt with or is dealing with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Infants and young children are being hospitalized due to the virus. The Center for Disease Control is warning parents and physicians around the country about the increase in RSV detections.
“We have cared for more patients with RSV this season than in the past several years,” said Dr. Megan Baldes, a pediatric intensivist with Essentia Health. “This year, we cared for children with RSV starting in September. Thankfully, the number of children with severe illnesses requiring hospitalization appears to be lessening at this time. We have had fewer patients with RSV admitted to our hospital in the past few weeks. We remain ready to care for these patients as sometimes when a viral season begins early, we may see a second wave of affected children.”
RSV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. According to the CDC, most people recover quickly from the virus, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
Both the CDC and Mayo Clinic say almost all children get an RSV infection by the time they are two years old. One or two out of every 100 children younger than six months with RSV infection may cause more severe illnesses such as bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) or pneumonia (an infection in the lungs) and may require hospitalization. Treatment may include oxygen, IV fluids (if they aren’t eating and drinking), and/or mechanical ventilation. Most improve with this type of supportive care and are discharged in a few days.
What to watch for
The Mayo Clinic says signs and symptoms of RSV most commonly appear about four to six days after one is exposed. In adults and older children, RSV usually causes mild cold-like signs and symptoms. These may include:
Congested or runny nose
Dry cough
Low-grade fever
Sore throat
Sneezing
Headache
In severe cases, RSV can spread to the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis. Signs and symptoms may include:
Fever
Severe cough
Wheezing — a high-pitched noise that’s usually heard on breathing out (exhaling)
Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing —
the person may prefer to sit up rather than lie down
Bluish color of the skin due to lack of oxygen (cyanosis)
Infants are most severely affected by RSV. Signs and symptoms of severe RSV infection in infants include:
Short, shallow and rapid breathing
Struggling to breathe — chest muscles and skin pull inward with each breath
Cough
Poor feeding
Unusual tiredness (lethargy)
Irritability
RSV infections can be dangerous for certain adults as well. According to the CDC, it is estimated that between 60,000-120,000 older adults in the United States are hospitalized and 6,000-10,000 of them die due to RSV infection. Adults at highest risk for severe RSV infection include:
Older adults, especially those 65 years and older
Adults with chronic heart or lung disease
Adults with weakened immune systems
Older adults who get very sick from RSV may also need to be hospitalized and in severe cases it can even cause death.
Prevention
The typical RSV season usually starts in early winter and lasts until early spring, roughly November through March, said Baldes. Below are some suggestions from the CDC to help keep you healthy during RSV season.
Wash your hands often
Keep your hands off your face
Avoid close contact with sick people
Cover your coughs and sneezes
Clean and disinfect surfaces of frequently touched objects such has door handles, toys and phones.
Stay home when you are sick
“Given that RSV typically causes more severe illness in our youngest patients, especially infants under three months old, I recommend parents of newborn infants create a ‘cocoon of safety’ around their baby,” said Baldes. “This means frequent hand-washing, avoiding large gatherings of people, avoiding close contact with people who are ill/coughing, limiting daycare exposure if possible, basically trying to limit viral spread to their infant.”
Treatment of RSV
Experts say most RSV infections go away on their own in a week or two.
Although there is no specific treatment for RSV, the symptoms can be treated. The CDC recommends the following steps to relieve symptoms:
Manage fever and pain with over-the-counter fever reducers and pain relievers, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen. (Never give aspirin to children.)
Drink enough fluids. It is important for people with RSV infection to drink enough fluids to prevent dehydration.
Talk to your healthcare provider before giving your child non-prescription cold medicines. Some medicines contain ingredients that are not good for children.
When to see a doctor
Dr. Baldes says she usually asks the parents of her patients to seek medical care if their child is having trouble breathing, breathing faster, struggling to breathe due to increased nasal congestion, looking pale/bluish in color, having persistent fevers, having trouble drinking, or making less wet diapers. “I also encourage parents to return to medical care if their child was ill, then had a period of time when they seemed to improve (perhaps a few days), and then became ill again,” said Baldes. “Not infrequently, we care for children who were sick with an initial viral illness and then developed a secondary bacterial infection that required treatment/hospitalization.”
Has COVID had an effect on RSV season?
“Thankfully, COVID has not affected our pediatric patients as significantly as it has our elderly population. I do believe the quarantine response to COVID had an unintended consequence that has resulted in a more severe viral season in its aftermath,” said Baldes. “Viruses and viral infections are a normal part of human life. Viruses will always be around us. During the COVID quarantine, we saw a dramatic drop in pediatric hospitalizations for typical viral infections (like RSV and influenza). This means that the usual exposures to these viruses were reduced in children and adults. The lack of routine exposure to these viruses likely has played a role in the more severe viral season we have experienced this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.