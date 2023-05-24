Sandstone library moving, expanding

East Central Regional Library in Sandstone has excitedly been working on moving the library to a larger building on Main Street.
For several years, the City of Sandstone has been thinking about expanding the library, and alongside it, expanding City Hall. These two buildings are currently connected. Jessica Faust, East Central Regional Library’s Marketing and Communications Manager, explains that the City of Sandstone owns the library building and had received a one-million-dollar matching grant through the State of Minnesota to go toward a new library facility. “Once East Central Regional Library has vacated the current space, the City will be expanding into that part of the building,” Faust explains.
The new building has a large, dedicated meeting room that library events will take place in, “The public can also use the community meeting room space when library events aren’t scheduled. We are incredibly excited about the new event space,” Faust says.
In addition to a large meeting room, smaller study rooms will also be available for public use at the new location. “The library will be almost three times as large the original space,” Faust says.
The need to expand the library and City Hall has become apparent in recent years. “They were originally thinking of renovating the building known as The Rock into a multi-use facility that would include library space, among other things. As conversations about that building and the entities that would go into it progressed, the City changed the focus for that building and started to look at other options for the library,” Faust explains.
When the PHASE building looked like it might be a possibility, the City applied for the one-million-dollar State grant in 2021, and the project moved forward.
According to Faust, the old PHASE building that was purchased has been undergoing major interior renovations. “The renovated interior has an open and modern feel, including a large double-sided fireplace near the entrance with cozy seating nearby,” Faust says.
Kathy George, City Administrator for Sandstone, reports that in anticipation of the new library operating expenses, the budget for the library was increased from the long-standing $5,000 operating supplies to $22,500 to include anticipated operating expenses.
The new location of the Sandstone Public Library will be 106 Main Street. According to Faust, moving dates and opening dates have not been finalized.
