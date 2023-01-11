Taxpayers in the city of Sandstone will see the tax rate be the lowest it has been since 2010. The City Council approved using some of the city’s fund balance in order to provide a zero percent levy increase for 2023.
At the December 28th Sandstone council meeting, council members reported concerns they received from taxpayers regarding the increased taxes projected on the proposed 2023 tax statements that were recently mailed out. Administrator Kathy George explained that since the council approved setting the 2023 Preliminary Budget and Levy on September 21, 2022 with a 20.12% levy increase, information has been received regarding the large shift in valuation from commercial property to residential properties due to the increase in estimated market value for residential properties. This increase in residential valuations also decreases the Market Value Exclusion credit. This results in an increase in residential property taxes, even if the city’s levy increase were zero. However, commercial property owners will likely see a decrease in their property taxes.
Council members considered these factors, as well as the state of the economy with the high rate of inflation taking its toll on taxpayers causing rising costs of fuel, groceries, and other necessary items. One of the factors leading to the 2023 increase in the budget is due to the fact that in 2022, the city used $120,000 in fund balance to balance the budget because they had been putting away funds in previous years to allow for the hiring of a new Community Service Partner. With that position coming on line in 2022, the 2023 budget needed to allow for the expense.
Council members noted that, through November, the general fund is showing a healthy fund balance. Administrator George explained that additional revenue will be collected in December as well, such as, the 2nd half of Local Government Aid. It is recommended that 50% to 60% of budgeted general fund expenditures be kept in reserves. Council members felt that using $111,000 of fund balance to balance the 2023 budget and provide for a 0% levy increase would be manageable. With that decision approved, the city tax rate will be reduced to 63.3339%, the lowest it’s been since 2010. Council members hope that this decision will provide much needed relief to city of Sandstone property owners, while continuing to provide the top-notch service taxpayers have come to expect.
