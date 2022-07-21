The Scenic Byways in Duluth provide a view that stretches far beyond what we can see with the naked eye. High above the city one can take in the peaceful lull of nature while watching the hustle and bustle of the ship yards and large factories that make the industrious city what it is. What you may not know is also nestled up in the cliffs and hills above the city is an organization that is saving lives around the clock.
Memorial Blood Center’s Duluth location may be tucked away in a strip mall, but don’t let that fool you. The center is busy 24/7 no matter what. Now, more than ever, that dedication and drive is desperately needed. There is a national blood shortage that has continued to decline for over a year.
Angela Engblom, senior manager of the Duluth operations, has been with the Duluth Memorial Blood Center for over 25 years and said that this has been the worst shortage she has ever witnessed.
Because of the shortage, hospitals have been required to reduce the amount of blood they have ready to go on the shelves so that donations can be spread out among other hospitals. There currently is not enough blood to handle any kind of large emergency, not just in Pine County, but nationwide. The usage of blood has increased in the last few years whereas the amount of donors has not. In the U.S., 38% of the population is able to donate, yet only about 7% are donors.
Considering one in three people will need blood in their lifetime, the need for donors is dire.
There are different types of donations as well. Platelets, which are small and colorless cell fragments, help control bleeding. Platelets are used in leukemia and cancer patients, cardiac surgery patients, burn victims, organ and bone marrow transplant recipients, and individuals with bleeding disorders. Platelets have a seven day shelf life; however, donors can donate up to 24 times per year.
Red cells are disc-shaped cells that give blood its red color. They carry oxygen through the body and are used in premature infants, trauma victims, surgical patients, and people battling cancer, sickle cell, kidney disease and anemia. Donated red cells can last 42 days and donors can donate whole blood 3-4 times per year and double red blood cells twice per year.
Plasma is a pale yellow mixture of water, proteins and salts that promotes clotting. Burn victims, cardiac surgery patients, liver transplant recipients and patients suffering from shock or bleeding and immune disorders. In addition, plasma not needed for transfusions may be made into other life-saving products. Donated plasma can be frozen and stored for up to one year, and donors can donate 12 times per year.
There are several blood types, with O- being the most sought after as it is universal for all blood types. However, no matter what blood type one has, a donation is more important than ever.
Pine County is filled with dedicated blood donors, and 25% of donors in the Northland (from Pine County to the U.S./Canadian border) come from high school and college students. In 2021, the blood drives in communities around Pine County collected a collective 1,443 units. Memorial Blood Center currently holds blood drives in Pine City, Hinckley, Sandstone, Finlayson, Askov, and Willow River. Each donation can save up to three lives, so that is up to 4,329 lives touched by generous donors in Pine County!
In Pine City, a wonderful group of volunteers who organize the Pine City Community blood drives are Dave Hill, Linda Defenbaugh, and Lisa Dunbar. Several businesses and organizations sponsor Memorial Blood Center Blood Drives. They include Walmart, Pizza Pub, Frandsen Bank & Trust, Pine City Public Library, the Pine City Armory, and the Pine County Courthouse.
There are many opportunities to donate blood. The blood drives in Pine County are listed below:
Willow River High School & Community: Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pine City Community Center: Wednesday, August 10 from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Grand Casino Hinckley: Thursday, August 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sandstone Community Blood Drive: Monday, August 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
To find more information, blood drives or to organize a blood drive, visit www.MBC.org.
