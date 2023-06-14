Thirty-one East Central seniors and alumni were awarded more than $118,000 in scholarships to help continue their education.
At the Askov Community Center, the East Central Chapter of Dollars for Scholars held their annual scholarship award night. Since the class of 1994, the East Central Chapter of Dollars for Scholars has awarded over one million dollars to over 600 students.
Dollars for Scholars scholarships are made available through generous donations from our local businesses, private organizations, families, private donors, and clubs.
All Dollars for Scholars scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, work experience, school activities, community involvement, ACT test scores, and future goals. East Central graduates can continue to apply for a scholarship toward their first bachelor’s degree every year within the first six years after their high school graduation.
Class of 2023
Senior Recipients
Cassman, Ryan- East Central Energy & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Champion, Peter - Chris Thorvig Memorial & “Forever in our Hearts” Colton Nelson Memorial Scholarships
Clennon, Austin- Roland Theis Memorial & Sandstone Chamber Scholarships
Hughes, Danielle- Sandstone Quarry Lions, Allen’s Hope, & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Jagello, Kylie- Panther, American Legion Auxiliary #151, & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Jasa, Grace- Federated Co-op Scholarship
Kosbab, Noah- Northview Bank, Methven Funeral, Richard Ebnet Memorial, & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Alumni Recipients
Esposito, Skylar- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
Fornengo, Julia- Marks Family, Dr. Paul and Dr. Bridget Dewey, & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Grundmeier, Lori- Essentia Health, Advancing Care, & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Jansen, Emma- Dorothy Stockamp Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Johnsen, Isaac- American Legion Post #243 & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Klocke, Ashlyn- Dorothy Stockamp Memorial Scholarship
Kneisel, Ryan- Jensen Tractor/Jane Jensen Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Kosbab, Melody- Dorothy Stockamp Memorial Scholarship
Lindstrom, Brody- American Legion Post #243 & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Loew, Hope- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
Lourey-Bowen, Isabella- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
Nelson, Clayton- Aaron Prestegord Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Revier, Chloe- Kathy Barsness Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Shervheim, Cecelia- Renee Eifler Memorial, 210 Gallery & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Thorvig, Cassidee- Dorothy Stockamp Memorial Scholarship
Wittenburg, Elaine- Eugene Lourey Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Watrin, Wesley- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
Johnsen, Isaac- American Legion Post #243 & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Klocke, Ashlyn- Dorothy Stockamp Memorial Scholarship
Kneisel, Ryan- Jensen Tractor/Jane Jensen Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Kosbab, Melody- Dorothy Stockamp Memorial Scholarship
Lindstrom, Brody- American Legion Post #243 & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Loew, Hope- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
Lourey-Bowen, Isabella- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
Nelson, Clayton- Aaron Prestegord Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Revier, Chloe- Kathy Barsness Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Shervheim, Cecelia- Renee Eifler Memorial, 210 Gallery & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Thorvig, Cassidee- Dorothy Stockamp Memorial Scholarship
Wittenburg, Elaine- Eugene Lourey Memorial & Dollars for Scholars Scholarships
Watrin, Wesley- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.