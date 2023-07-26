School is–already–around the corner, and Hinckley-Finlayson and East Central are getting ready for the next round.
Hinckley-Finlayson
Superintendent Brian Masterson
How many students do you anticipate being in the school district next year?
Masterson: Right now, we are anticipating 971 students, which is down from the 1,020 we predicted for the 2023-24 school year.
Any projects from this year being completed in the next school year?
Masterson: The biggest project from this year we are still working on from 2022-23 is installing solar panels on both the High School building and Hinckley Elementary building.
Any new curriculum to look forward to next year?
Masterson: We are going to purchase a new curriculum in math for the elementary as well as grades seven to eight at the high school. We have been piloting these programs, and feel that continuing with these, we will see positive results in our learning in math.
Anything getting cut?
Masterson: We have had to make cuts going into the 2023-24 school year. As of this writing, we have reduced staff (mostly due to enrollment being down and our federal ESSER dollars expiring), and we do not plan to offer an activity route for next year. Things, in regards to cuts, could still change.
Are there new teachers being added to the team?
Masterson: We have had some shifting on staff and we will have new staff at all buildings. We have seen five staff members retire and we have ten staff who are moving on. There are some positions we were not able to hire this year, so we will have some new faces on the staff for next year.
Any work being done on the school over the summer?
Masterson: Like I mentioned above. The biggest work is installing new solar panels at the High School and at Hinckley Elementary School. Other than that, our custodial crew is working hard to get the buildings ready for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
East Central
Superintendent Stefanie Youngberg
Are there any new goals for the school year?
Youngberg: We are still working on these. Of course, there will be goals on student achievement. We will also likely have goals on attendance and student engagement.
How many students do you anticipate being in the school district this year?
Youngberg: We are anticipating an enrollment between 710 and 725. This would include our preschoolers.
Any projects from this year being completed in the next school year?
Youngberg: We are about halfway in our roofing project. This has gone well so far, and they are on schedule to complete before school starts. The bikers and chiller project are also progressing as scheduled, with completion in mid-August. Within the next week, our playground will be removed to prepare for the new playground installation. The new playground should be complete by mid-August as well. In the fall, we will begin work on the upgrade to the theater’s lights. This project will be complete in time for the fall production.
Any new curriculum to look forward to?
Youngberg: We will have a new math curriculum in the high school.
Anything getting cut?
Youngberg: No.
Are there new teachers being added to the team?
Youngberg: We have had several teachers leave and new teachers added to the team. We are still looking to fill our band director position and a special education position in the high school. A new high school dean of students has been hired and Mr. Lindstrom will continue as the activities director while teaching part time PE. Scott Henn will transition to high school math, he has been teaching in the elementary school for years. We have a new elementary teacher (Jessica Nelson), a new high school English teacher (Tonya Dill), a new math teacher (Laura Tautges). Nicole Webinger and Kevin Burgess are transitioning to the ALC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.