Three Sandstone individuals were charged with unlawfully possessing one or more mixtures containing cocaine and methamphetamines.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 4, Gregory Dean Church, 35, Julie Ann Sullivan, 38,and Jennifer Kay Sullivan, 44, all of Sandstone, were found in a residence on 1st Street, Sandstone at 9:13 a.m. Officers from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had executed a residential narcotic search and found both Sullivan and Church, along with several other people, on the main floor of the residence.
The homeowner of the residence told officers that someone had thrown something in the toilet, and after investigation, a plastic bag and two small ziplock bags containing white crystalline material was found. The material tested positive for methamphetamine and had an uncertified weight of 33 grams.
According to the complaint, in an upstairs bedroom, officers located several broken methamphetamine pipes and bags with substance residue. Officers also located a small ziplock bag containing more methamphetamine.
Upon further investigation, officers found more baggies of meth positive substances in the medicine cabinet, a dresser in the hallway, on a nightstand in Church’s and Julie Sullivan’s bedroom, a second bag of methamphetamine positive substance near the nightstand, and various meth and marijuana pipes were found throughout the house.
Upon further investigation, Jennifer Sullivan’s purse had revealed two pills, identified as Oxycodone, which Sullivan stated was Percocet. Sullivan also stated that she did not have a valid prescription for these pills.
Church has been charged with first degree sale of 17 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine with a 30-year maximum sentence, and/or $1,000,000 fine, second degree possession of 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, with a 25-year maximum sentence, and/or $500,000 fine, and a fifth degree possession of a controlled substance with a 5-year maximum sentence and/or $10,000 fine.
Julie Sullivan has been charged with two fifth degree possession of a controlled substance with a five year maximum sentence or $10,000 fine.
Jennifer Sullivan has been charged with first degree sale of 17 grams or more cocaine or Methamphetamine, second degree possession of 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
