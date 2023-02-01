Most Minnesotans were missing one major element in January … the sun. Those who don’t get away on vacation to some warm, tropical environment suffered through 19 days where there was 50-100% cloud cover, according to meteorologist Dave Anderson.
How does this gloom affect us? For some, it leads to seasonal affective disorder, a condition commonly referred to as SAD. SAD is a type of depression that is related to the changing of seasons. The milder version of SAD is known as the “winter blues,” where a person may feel down due to being stuck inside and the fact that it gets dark much earlier. However, full SAD goes much beyond this, it affects your daily life, including how you think and feel, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Although it can happen in the spring and summer, symptoms typically start in the fall and continue through the winter months due to the shortening of the days and fewer hours of sunlight.
What to look for
Symptoms may start out mild and become more severe as the seasons progress. The Mayo Clinic describes the possible symptoms as:
Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day
Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed
Having low energy
Having problems with sleeping
Experiencing changes in your appetite or weight
Feeling sluggish or agitated
Having difficulty concentrating
Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty
Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide
Fall and winter SAD does have some season specific symptoms as does spring and summer SAD. For fall and winter those symptoms include oversleeping, appetite changes, carbohydrate cravings and weight gain and feeling tired and having low energy. Spring and summer SAD is less common but symptoms are trouble sleeping, poor appetite, weight loss and agitation or anxiety.
Although the cause of SAD is unknown, some elements that may come into play are your circadian rhythm or biological clock, serotonin levels and melatonin levels. Serotonin is a brain chemical that affects your mood, a lack of sunlight can cause these levels to drop. Melatonin, another brain chemical, plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.
The Cleveland Clinic lists the following as factors that may increase a person’s risk of developing SAD:
Biological clock change: When there’s less sunlight, your biological clock shifts. This internal clock regulates your mood, sleep and hormones. When it shifts, you’re out of step with the daily schedule you’ve been used to and can’t adjust to changes in daylight length.
Brain chemical imbalance: Brain chemicals called neurotransmitters send communications between nerves. These chemicals include serotonin, which contributes to feelings of happiness. If you’re at risk of SAD, you may already have less serotonin activity. Since sunlight helps regulate serotonin, a lack of sunlight in the winter can make the situation worse. Serotonin levels can fall further, leading to depression.
Vitamin D deficiency: Your serotonin level also gets a boost from vitamin D. Since sunlight helps produce vitamin D, less sun in the winter can lead to a vitamin D deficiency. That change can affect your serotonin level and your mood.
Melatonin boost: Melatonin is a chemical that affects your sleep patterns and mood. The lack of sunlight may stimulate an overproduction of melatonin in some people. You may feel sluggish and sleepy during the winter.
Negative thoughts: People with SAD often have stress, anxiety and negative thoughts about the winter. Researchers aren’t sure if these negative thoughts are a cause or effect of seasonal depression.
Diagnosis
It can often be difficult to diagnose SAD because other types of depression can have the same symptoms. A doctor will typically do a physical exam and ask in-depth questions about your health in case the depression is linked to a physical health problem. Lab tests are another step in the diagnosis process. They can help determine if your thyroid is working properly or if other metabolic imbalances exist. A psychological evaluation in which your doctor asks about your symptoms, feelings and behaviors is also typical.
Treatment:
SAD can be treated in different ways. The four most prominent treatments include light therapy, medications such as a Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors or SSRI, psychotherapy and vitamin D. These treatment methods can be used individually or can be combined depending on the severity of the symptoms and the doctor.
Light therapy or phototherapy uses a special light box that mimics the light from the sun. Typically done in the early morning, the patient sits in front of the box for about 30 minutes each day.
Psychotherapy, otherwise known as talk therapy has been beneficial to those suffering from SAD as well. In psychotherapy you can learn to identify and change thoughts and behaviors that affect your mood, learn healthy ways to cope with your feelings and manage your stress levels.
For those with more severe symptoms a doctor may prescribe antidepressants.
Tips for coping
Stick to your treatment plan - following the treatment plan set out by doctors is important.
Get enough sleep, but resist the urge to hibernate. Make healthy food choices and get out and do some physical activities.
Don’t turn to drugs and alcohol for relief. SAD and alcohol addiction are closely intertwined, each provoking the other. The symptoms of SAD, such as hopelessness or stress, may lead to alcohol use and addiction as a result of self-medication. Individuals who are in recovery from alcohol abuse or addiction are at particular risk of relapse if they suffer from SAD.
Furthermore, addiction can contribute to the symptoms of SAD. The ups and downs of addiction often exacerbate the depressive symptoms of SAD. This occurs because alcohol alters brain chemistry leading to chemical imbalances related to depressive symptoms.
Learning to manage your stress, easier said than done sometimes, is often most beneficial because unmanaged stress can worsen depression.
For those living in the Northstar State, cloudy winters are common experiences. Cases of the winter blues happen to most at some point, but SAD is a different experience. If you or someone you know is experiencing signs or symptoms of SAD see your doctor to find out ways that you can cope with the cloudy days to come.
