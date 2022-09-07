Seniors, single parents and veteran pet owners

Stray cats are an issue all over Pine County. These two pictured above are just a couple of the kittens that have been rescued and are up for adoption at Wag More pet grooming in Pine City. 

 

 Submitted

The Pine County Animal Welfare Society is back and ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. The volunteers focus on educating the public about the importance of spaying and neutering pets as well as trapping, fixing and releasing feral cats throughout Pine County.

