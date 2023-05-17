The statistics are alarming. Particularly in regards to drug trafficking and overdoses. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office shared some of these statistics on trends in local and national law enforcement before the Pine County Board of Commissioners, addressing topics from arson to homicides.
Pine County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Drew Abrahamson said that homicides are on the rise. “There used to be one every couple of years, and now it’s two to three per year,” he said. There are 101 predatory offenders in Pine County, he added. Cases the investigators have worked on involve predatory offenders, burglaries, homicides, financial fraud, assaults, arsons, missing persons, criminal sexual conduct, auto theft, narcotics, conflict cases, jail investigations, and cyber crimes.
The current trends law enforcement is seeing are increased drug overdoses, arsons, burglaries, scams, and violent crime. Currently there are six missing persons from the county.
The statistics
From 2019, the fatal drug overdoses in Pine County have increased from 2 for the entire year of 2019 to now 8 overdose deaths up to only May of this year. The non-fatal statistics have also greatly increased over the last few years in the county. In 2019, there were 11 non-fatal overdoses; in 2020, there were 36 non-fatal overdoses; in 2021, there were 50 non-fatal overdoses; in 2022, there were 42 non-fatal overdoses; and so far, there have been 13 non-fatal overdoses in 2023.
In the eight overdose deaths this year, one happened two weeks ago on the Lake Lena Reservation. In this particular overdose, ten doses of Narcan were used. Abrahamson noted that Narcan is not always working with the new drugs being circulated. He added that one man they dealt with used Narcan 15 times and was revived with it prior to his final and lethal overdose.
He said law enforcement is not seeing much heroin but mostly fentanyl, and fentanyl is causing an increased number of overdoses in the area and nationally. “Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, and people are seeking fentanyl by a point of a gram,” he said.
From 2014-2022, there have been 2,553 drug investigations, 1,553 pounds of drugs seized, 303 illegally possessed firearms seized, 571 search warrants issued, over $761,000 illicit drug proceeds forfeited, and 799 total arrests.
Abrahamson said that meth labs are basically non-existent at this point and that the drug is primarily coming from Mexico. “We haven’t seen one for a long time. It’s coming from Mexico, but the meth problem has not gone away,” he said.
He went on to describe one drug dealer who had a day job pouring concrete in the Twin Cities and would do heroin three to four grams per day, dealing drugs to support his own habit. Abrahamson said that the drug dealer was by no means a “king pin” and would spend his money on things like expensive jeans.
“They often have nothing to show for it at the end of the day,” added Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson of how the drug dealers live. “Some of them live in squalor.”
To communicate drug deals, dealers use social media such as Facebook and Snapchat, added Abrahamson. “Facebook is a big one. They do try some encrypted messages but still use Facebook. The hard thing is getting into the phones,” he said, adding that phone carriers make it extremely difficult for law enforcement to access needed data.
Abrahamson described a typical drug trafficking event. “Someone from Minnesota gets indicted, goes back to Mexico, hooks up with a cartel, becomes a runner and then meets up in the Twin Cities,” he said, adding that fentanyl is coming from China and that these drugs (meth and fentanyl) are also being delivered in the mail, either directly to the United States or to Mexico.
Sentencing guidelines a problem
Pine County Administrator David Minke asked how as a county, we can fight drugs, what could be done differently or better. Abrahamson first mentioned having the proper funding and the ability to recruit enough law enforcement. He added that a particular grant that funds the drug task force has only seen one increase in ten years but that sentencing guidelines and penalties are causing a big problem as well.
Sentencing guidelines and penalties can be good deterrents but have been minimized due to recent political ideology. “You have to have some consequences,” said Abrahamson. “It used to be a first degree drug charge to possess ten grams and now it’s 50 grams before it’s a first degree [charge].”
He said another problem with the lighter sentencing guidelines is that drug dealers were willing to be informants to get a lesser charge and now they’re not. “They know the game now and that they’re going to be out on probation,” he added.
He added that as a county, we’re doing well but that they need more help across that state and said, “We have a good group of people in the sheriff’s office that are trying to combat it.”
SWAT team
Investigator Barry Sjodahl shared information on the county’s SWAT team. “Many people don’t realize we even have a swat team, which is fine with us,” he said. “We’re about ten members and relatively small.” Sjodahl said that the team consists of patrol deputies, sergeants and investigators. Those individuals are on the SWAT team and do training and SWAT team duties in addition to their regular jobs. ”It is taxing and takes a lot of resources to maintain and keep going.”
He said the calls are situational and include events such as high risk warrants or someone barricading themselves in a home.
“We’ll bring a negotiator in to communicate with the suspect, with a throw phone and get on loud speaker. We don’t just rush in anymore in 2023. We don’t want to put people’s lives in danger,” he said. “But it takes a lot of training, about ten hours per month.”
The SWAT team is called on about 10-12 times per year. “Not a lot, but when it’s needed, it’s needed,” said Sjodahl. “We’ve had five calls out, and we’re only in May.”
Sheriff Nelson added, “With the SWAT team, you can’t do it half way. A bordering county had a problem and were sued because of lack of training after a shooting. If we didn’t do it to the full extent that we are, we shouldn’t have one. We are a resource to the region and have sent some of our resources to Minneapolis when they were having issues.”
Commissioner and former investigator, Matt Ludwig, said, “It’s an important tool and worth the extra work.”
