Sheriff Report
July 10 2:06 a.m., report of damage to property, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
July 10, 11:16 a.m., report of vehicle information call, Main Street, Rutledge
July 10, 3:15 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 10, 10:44 p.m., report of burglary, Giizhik Loop, Hinckley
July 10, 10:55 p.m., report of theft, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
July 11, 5:03 p.m., report of burglary, Broadway Street, Finlayson
July 11, 6:58 p.m., report of civil matter, 1st Street S, Brook Park
July 11, 11:10 p.m., report of traffic stop, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
July 12, 8:40 a.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Brook Par
July 12, 8:51 a.m., report of burglary, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 12, 6:11 p.m., report of extra patrol, Oak Leaf Road, Kerrick
July 12, 11:39 p.m., report of check welfare, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 13, 7:09 a.m., report of call back, State Highway 48, Hinckley
July 13, 11:07 a.m., report of drug Incident, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 13, 2:59 p.m., report of predatory offender, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
July 13, 5:15 p.m., report of burglary, Oak Leaf Road, Sturgeon Lake
July 13, 8:53 p.m., report of disturbance, N Shoreland Road, Sturgeon Lake
July 13, 11:25 p.m., report of unknown trouble, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
July 14, 9:21 a.m., report of check welfare, Dago Lake Road, Sturgeon Lake
July 14, 3:06 p.m., report of damage to property, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
July 14, 3:15 p.m., report of assist other agency, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
July 14, 7:03 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 7th Street SE, Hinckley
July 14, 9:04p.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 14, 10:16 p.m., report of check welfare, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 15, 8:15 a.m., report of medical, Sikkink Road, Hinckley
July 15, 8:15 a.m., report of miscellaneous call, County Highway 61, Hinckley
July 15, 10:07 a.m., report of check welfare, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
July 15, 12:40 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Net Lake Road, Clear Creek Township
July 15, 4:43 p.m., report of call back, Heinz Road, Willow River
July 15, 1:17 p.m., report of theft, State Highway 123, Sandstone
July 15, 5:07, report of burglary, School House Drive, Sandstone
July 15, 7:34 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
July 15, 7:40 p.m., report of burglary, School House Drive, Sandstone
July 15, 8:40 p.m., report of check welfare, Bremen Woods Lane, Willow River
July 16, 12:08 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 16, 12:22 a.m., report of theft, State Highway 123, Sandstone
July 16, 2:11 a.m., report of attempt to locate, Pathfinder Village, Hinckley,
July 16, 4:41 a.m., report of drug incident, Lade Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 16, 9:30 a.m., report of damage to property, Minnesota Street, Sandstone
July 16, 3:42 p.m., report of disturbance, Dell Road, Sandstone
July 16, 6:43 p.m., report of check welfare, General Andres, Sturgeon Lake
July 16, 7:11 p.m., report of shoplifting, Barry Avenue, Hinckley
July 16, 7:25 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 16, 9:19 p.m., report of customer trouble, State Highway 23 S, Sandstone
July 16, 9:49 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 16, 9:53 p.m., report of traffic stop, Spring Lane, Hinckley
July 16, 10:40 p.m., report of fight, State Highway 23, Kerrick
Jail Roster
July 10
Jones-Yellowhammer, Marita Monique
Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000
July 11
Goettl, Brent Michael
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Fugitive From Other State-Hold For Other Agency: Arrest Felony Warrant
Irwin, Michael Shawn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Reagan, Joyce Marie
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
July 12
Bochniak, Stephen
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Boleen, Alexandra Frances
Probable Cause: Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possess; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Leaks, Larry Cleveland
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Long, Jessica Candice
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Talarico, Cecily Ann
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Zachrison, Victoria
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Pharmacy-Legend Drugs-Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers’ Licenses-Use False Name/DOB to Identify Self to Police-Arrest of Adult
Zirbes, Daniel David
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
July 13
Owen, Kenneth Edward
Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Anoka
Staples, Alexis Marie
Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
July 14
Barrick, Sheldon John
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax
Cornwell, Destiny
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1,2,3 but Not Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Sch-1,2 or 3-but Not Narcotic 1 or 2 to Person Under 18 Years
Eccles, Angela Marie
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Kern, Paul Allen
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Willful Disobedience to Court Mandate-Arrest of Adult
Matthys, Samantha Grace
Pine County Warrant-Disorderly Conduct-Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Mishler, Dane Lewis
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Weitz, Rachel Emma
Probable Cause-Drivers’ Licenses-Use False Name/Date of Birth To Identify Self to Police-Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
July 15
Applegate, Paul
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Aviles, Andrea Lynn
Probable Cause: Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine
Cardinal, Thomas Joseph
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Rueger, Chase Gabriel
Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
July 16
Baragar, Aaron Matthew
Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Ponto, Dakota Rae
Probable Cause-Confined But Not conficted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
July 17
Bonkowske, Troy James
Under Sentence, Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Cooper, Michael Ryan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Davis, Matthew
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Place Fictitious Emergency 911 Call to Prompt Response-Arrest of Adult
