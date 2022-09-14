“Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” will be shown on September 29, 2022, at Grand Cinema Hinckley beginning at 6 p.m. hosted by the Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs Suicide Prevention Coalition (aka PICK’M-Up Suicide Prevention Coalition). This film helps break this stigma of anxiety explaining what’s going on, and what we can do about it to help both ourselves and others.
The goal is to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts surrounding anxiety and mental health challenges. The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by an informative panel discussion with local mental health providers, law enforcement and other community members.
We want to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety and mental health challenges in general. The documentary delves into all aspects of our society’s most common mental health challenge with:
• Candid interviews with kids and teens, who discuss their anxiety, its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope
• Expert perspectives, (from institutions such as Stanford University, Child Mind Institute), who talk about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects and resources to help
• Tips, tricks and strategies to help reset thinking patterns, push back against anxiety and support others
• Awareness that anyone can be touched by – and overcome - anxiety, via a unique and revealing interview with mental health advocate Michael Phelps, the most decorated athlete in Olympic history
The film is not only helpful in understanding anxiety but offers hope and meaningful discussion with local experts after the viewing. Raising awareness and offering hope to those suffering with anxiety and other mental health challenges will help end stigma, reduce suicide and create a kinder more accepting community of support.
This is a free event, however, registration is requested. Visit the Facebook pages of Pine County Veterans or Kanabec County Veterans to locate the Eventbrite Link or contact Mindy at Pine County Veteran Services, ph. 320-216-4251. *If transportation is an issue, contact us, we may be able to help.
