The record amounts of snow and the quick melt have caused some flooding problems over this past week.
The North Pine County News reached out to some weather experts to learn more.
Ketzel Levens, is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth and Dave Anderson is the Northland News Now meteorologist along with Adam Lorch and Hunter McCullough.
1. How are the water levels compared to the flood of 2012?
Levens: Water levels, for gauges that have records going back to 2012, are lower than those record levels. Some areas, like the St. Louis River are experiencing their second to fourth highest flows in their recorded history, and 2012 would be number one. What is notable about this, is that 2012 was a summertime flash flooding setup, and this is spring snow melt. That really speaks to just how fast our snow melted (80-90% of our snow pack was gone in less than a week).
2. Is it going to get worse before it gets better? How much more can we expect?
Anderson: As of Monday, we are 0.4 inches of snow away from the record snowiest winter in our region’s recorded history which goes back to the 1870’s. That’s a lot of snow upstream that could keep Pine County wet for a while and maybe even make things worse for a spell ahead.
Levens: For areas across Carlton and Pine Counties, rivers are reaching their crest. Unless we were to get a really heavy rain event, I would not expect crests to go significantly higher than they currently are. However, the high levels and flows that we are seeing now will continue to stick around at least through this week, though slight decreases are expected into the weekend.
3. How does the temperature go from the high 80’s to snow, freezing rain and ice in the matter of a day? Is there a reason….what’s the science behind it?
Levens: The temperatures fluctuate that much because of the nature of the strong storms that we can get this time of year. A large difference in temperatures between the far north and far south of the continent can act as fuel for strong low pressure systems to develop. This can allow for strong warm air flow (like what we experienced last week) ahead of storms, and then as those low pressure systems pass, they drag down cold air from the north. However, that slightly warmer air that’s around means that we can see a lot of mixed precipitation with these spring systems.
Anderson: Nature’s temperature mood swings are always great and wide in the spring and fall. The science: the earth is heated by solar energy. Because the planet is a ball, the equator gets more energy and the poles less. Nature abhors an imbalance and tries constantly to equalize the difference. That creates warm air masses around the Gulf of Mexico and cold air masses in northern Canada. They clash in the equalization process over the continental United States. Where the air masses clash creates the jet stream. We can call that the border between warm and cold. The jet stream usually runs south of us in winter. It runs north of us in summer. This time of year, the air masses and the jet are, so to speak, migrating from their winter homes to their summer homes. That means the border between warm and cold can wander and wobble around here creating a hot week followed by a cold week and vice versa.
4. Any other advice or knowledge to share?
Levens: Additional precipitation will cause flooding to be prolonged. Really heavy rain could worsen it (as mentioned before). Additionally, all this water is going to lead to saturated soils for a little while. There may be a higher risk of flash flooding than normal through May and early June as we enter severe weather season.
People are encouraged to please heed flood warnings. Turn around, don’t drown. The greatest amount of flood deaths occur in vehicles. Also, if people have reports of flooding, they can let our office know so that we can understand the full breadth of impacts going on and incorporate those impacts into our warning decisions. They can shoot us an email at nws.duluth@noaa.gov or send us a message on social media. Pictures are greatly appreciated.
