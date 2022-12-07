Property owners have been noticing a significant property tax jump in their proposed property taxes, primarily for lakeshore and vacant land, while commercial properties are staying stable or even decreasing.
One property owner on Cross Lake, John Birrenbach, saw his property tax increase by 42.3% from last year. His taxes last year were $1,666, and this coming year they will be $2,370. His property value went from $163,900 to $261,300. He purchased the property from the estate of his late grandfather around the year 2000 for $80,000.
The reason for the tax hike is that those properties’ values have skyrocketed in general. Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder said, “Lakeshore and vacant land have seen some large increases in value due to sales of those types of properties which have equated to larger property tax increases. When certain types of property’s values increase faster than others, it creates a tax shift from one type of property to another.”
The property tax assessment process
Schroeder briefly addressed the process in which property taxes are determined. She said that the county assessor determines the valuations of the properties based on sales of similar properties from the previous year. Then the property classification is determined (ie … residential, agricultural, commercial, etc.) which affects tax capacity. The tax capacity is set by the state legislature and is the percentage that can be taxed.
In December, the county, schools, cities and townships set their levies. The levy is then divided by the tax capacity to determine the tax rate. The tax rate is then multiplied by the tax capacity of each property to then determine what their actual property taxes will be for the following year.
Wiggle room?
There is some wiggle room, so to speak, that assessors have to tax properties. That comes from how they set the value of the property in which the tax is based on. The taxable value of a property must, by state requirement, fall within 90-105% of what similar properties are sold for the previous year.
“For the 2023 tax valuations, in most areas and for most types of properties, the 90% minimum threshold was barely attained … meaning we did the minimum acceptable within the range, yet for some properties, such as lakeshore, that still meant very large valuation increases,” said Schroeder.
Any reprieve for property owners?
Many homeowners are retired and on a fixed income, and with the recent valuation and property tax increases, it may become a hardship beyond what they can afford. Birrenbach noted, “They’ve literally jumped my property taxes to a point I might not be able to afford to stay in my property.”
To that, Schroeder responded that there is a program in place, the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s tax refund program, where residents in need can go for help.
“I cannot stress the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s property tax refund program enough, as this is meant to be the ‘equalizer’ of income to property taxes for homestead properties,” said Schroeder. She said that this request can be filed in the spring after property owners receive their official tax statement. The refunds are then issued in the fall. The relief is dependent on one’s income and property tax amount. A homeowner may have a total household income less than $119,790 to qualify for up to $2,930 in relief. More information can be found at https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-refund.
Schroeder said there is also the special property tax refund which refunds 60% of any amount that exceeds a 12% overall increase for homestead properties (as long as the 12% increase equals $100). “Historically, only about two-thirds of the people who can qualify for these refunds in Pine County actually apply for them,” she noted. More information can be found at https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/homeowners-homestead-credit-refund.
The other reprieve can only come from contacting your local government officials (county commissioners, city council members, school board members, and township board members) to make sure spending (tax levy amount) is kept in check and taxpayer money is only spent on essential services.
“This is what the Truth-in-Taxation meetings are to discuss – why the individual taxing authorities are levying what they are,” said Schroeder.
However, Schroeder noted that for many properties, even if the county or other government entity would do a 0% levy increase, their taxes would have still gone up substantially due to the shifting of property taxes from certain types of property to others.
Schroeder gave an example of a local lakeshore property. If the county would have had a 0% levy increase, the property taxes on that property would still have risen by $626. The county would have had to cut their levy by 18.5% (about $3.8 million) for property taxes to have remained the same on the lakeshore property.
And for one downtown Pine City business, the county could have raised their levy by 22% (about $4.5 million) and the county portion of their taxes would have stayed the same.
