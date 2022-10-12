Tucked away on an acreage about two miles west of Brook Park stands a spot that combines a modern-day approach to commerce with the world’s oldest-known alcoholic beverage.
Beomead, located just off Highway 23 on Horned Owl Lane, is a family-owned business committed to crafting mead using all homegrown ingredients. Mead is a honey-based wine with origins dating back more than 1,000 years. Tammy, Matt and Katie Kraetzner, owners of the meadery, make the drink using honey harvested from their own hives and flavored with fruits from their orchard and berry patch.
Mead is made only of honey, water and yeast, with other flavors added as the “spirit” moves them. Fermentation takes about four to five weeks, Matt said, but aging takes six months to more than a year, depending on the batch.
The idea for the business started about three years ago. Matt started making mead as a hobby.
“I thought, ‘Well, it’s just three ingredients, so it can’t be that hard,’” Matt said. “After several failed attempts, it got to the point where it was mead, but it’s not something I would prefer.”
Friends acted as taste testers, trying many batches of the homemade brew until Matt landed on a recipe that worked. Those same friends began encouraging him to sell the product.
“It took us quite a while to get all of the legal stuff finalized and get the shop ready to go, and here we are,” he said.
Matt noted that television shows such as “Vikings” and “Game of Thrones” popularized the drink once served mainly at Renaissance festivals.
“I really prefer mead, but it’s hard to find it,” Matt said. “There are not a lot of places that make it, and that’s one of the reasons I started making it. I want to have my own supply but I don’t want to have to travel miles and miles and miles to find it. Now I don’t have to travel anywhere.”
The mead is made without any additives such as sulfites, and the Kraetzner’s don’t load the beverage down with too much sugar or use pasteurized honey.
“It’s old school,” said Tammy. “It’s more like the way it was made historically, so it tastes like something that would have been served a thousand years ago.”
“We’re trying to bring it as close to the roots as possible,” Katie said.
The meadery opened on Labor Day weekend, and the Kraetzers are overwhelmed by the response.
“A lot of people are sharing our Facebook page,” Matt said. “Our Facebook page went from 17 likes to hundreds of people following us.”
The mead is sold either by a half-pint or pint serving at Beomead, or they can take home a growler or howler. The growler holds 64 ounces of mead, and the howler contains 32 ounces. New flavors are being added all the time, as are new activities. Bonfires have been on tap, and medieval games are often played. The family has also heard from several live-action role-playing groups — particularly those who dress in Viking regalia — who are interested in camping on the property. For the Kraetzners, the possibilities are endless.
“We’re going to expand next year,” Matt said.
“We have cherry trees and pear trees, and we have added plum trees,” Tammy said. “We have a huge berry patch that has raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, gooseberries, elderberries, goji berries, honeyberries. We also have a lot of spices — a cinnamon tree, an allspice tree — so we can really start experimenting with all the flavors.”
“It’s been fun doing things I never thought we would do,” Matt said. “It goes to show that you can go from a hobby to producing if you just stick to it.”
