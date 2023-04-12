Spring is here … green grass, flowers blooming, warmer temperatures … and potholes. This year’s potholes seem to have potholes of their own!
Pine County Engineer Mark LeBrun, said this is one of the worst pothole seasons he has seen, about four times worse.
According to Manik Barman, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth and a scholar with the Center for Transportation Studies says, “In areas such as Minnesota, the weather plays the dominant role. Water that infiltrates the pavement structure transforms into ice in the winter and creates micro-cracks in the asphalt layer. In the spring when the ice thaws, those cracks propagate and disintegrate the asphalt materials under the vehicle load and create potholes.
Northland News Now meteorologist, Dave Anderson, commented, this year’s freeze-thaw cycle is on steroids. “It has been a long winter, but not a particularly cold winter. So many more days than usual have undergone frozen nights and thawed days which contracts and expands road materials until they crack and heave,” he said.
Repair
According to LeBrun, Pine County repairs typically start in March and April with the cold mix, which is an asphalt repair material used to patch potholes and cracks on roads, bridges, parking lots, driveways, and other surfaces. However, this is a temporary fix. Once the weather is warmer, and the hot mix, which is when the asphalt is heated to a high temperature and then inserted into the crack or pothole, is available that is used as a permanent fix.
According to Barman, potholes require rapid repair action for the safety of road users. Different patching methods and materials are available. In the winter, potholes are temporarily patched using a cold mix until more permanent patching methods can be applied.
Fixing the excessive amount of potholes we are seeing this spring is not a cheap fix. “It costs about $4,000 per day with two crews working, and it could be about a month’s worth of work,” said LeBrun.
In short, the fixes are coming, but it might take some time, so make sure to buckle up and be patient with our county and local road crews as they work to get the roads back in better condition.
