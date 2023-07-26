Students July 27, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Minnesota State Mankato• Kendra Beavens, of Hinckley (Dean’s List)• Brooklynn Brandanger, of Mora (Dean’s List) • Kayla Hruska, of Mora (Dean’s List)• Emma Vogel, of Mora (Dean’s List)• Elizabeth Cahill, of Pine City (Dean’s List)• Jocelyn Johnson, of Pine City (High Honor’s List) • Storm Novak, of Pine City (Dean’s List)• Jasper Reinoehl, of Pine City (Dean’s List)• Mason Wheeler, of Pine City (Dean’s List)University of North Dakota• Joey Olson, of Finlayson (Dean’s List)• Meaghan Macho, of Pine City (President’s ) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Editorial cartoon Heard it on the Streets asks: What is your favorite childhood memory of summer? Barbie, the movie Three amigos talk meds over ‘hearty’ breakfast School bus races Carnivals then and now Colorado Potato Beetles are here to stay July is National Baked Beans Month Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine City Man arrested, charged in federal complaint for using social media to sexually exploit minorsFormer owner of Minnesota Wildlife Connection faces felony chargesHinckley man charged with sexual assault against children at local tribal schoolPine County Sheriff's report and jail roster July 20, 2023Sandstone man faces felony charges for theft of BobcatIt’s a ‘Great Day to be a Dragon’Pine County sheriff's report and jail roster July 13, 2023Lisa Jayne BoomgaardenCrime briefs: Sexual misconduct cases locallyPanther Park in full ‘swing’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jul 26 Al-Anon: Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26 Diabetes Support Group Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26 Community Picnic Church Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26 Community Picnic Church Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26 Women only AA Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26 Rock Creek AA Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26 Living Sober AA Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26 Snake River Valley Conservation Club Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 27 Community Dinner Thu, Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27 Sandstone Family Storytime Thu, Jul 27, 2023
