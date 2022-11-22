Support local food shelf while enjoying holiday lights

Be sure to get out and vote in this year’s Will Light for Food contest! This year’s map can be found on page 2.

 

 Jamie Lund

It’s that time of year again, time to say goodbye to 2022. Farmers Insurance - Kroschel Agency, Slims Service, Woodlands National Bank, Bear Creek Tavern and the North Pine County News would like to invite the community to partake in the “Will Light for Food” Contest. These businesses want to see Hinckley lit up this Holiday season as well as raise money and food for the local food shelf. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.