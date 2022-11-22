Support local food shelf while enjoying holiday lights

It’s that time of year again, time to say goodbye to 2022. Farmers Insurance - Kroschel Agency, Slims Service, Woodlands National Bank, Bear Creek Tavern and the North Pine County News would like to invite the community to partake in the “Will Light for Food” Contest. These businesses want to see Hinckley lit up this Holiday season as well as raise money and food for the local food shelf.
This will be the third year in a row that these businesses have participated in the Will Light for Food event. In 2021 the event raised $2,600 in cash plus 347 lbs. of food. This was donated to the Family Pathways food shelf.
This year there are nine houses that have signed up for the 2021 Will Light For Food contest. The map, published in this week’s North Pine County News, will guide residents on a colorful tour of Hinckley.
The community is encouraged to drive-by and choose their favorite decorated house. Once a favorite has been picked, voters can stop at Farmers Insurance, Woodlands National Bank or Slim’s Service (during regular business hours) to cast their vote. Votes are cast either by bringing in non-perishable food items or a monetary donation for the food shelf. Whichever house receives the most votes by Monday, Dec. 19 will win the cash prize of $500.
The community is welcome to vote as many times as they like, all proceeds go to our local food shelf. To get updates as they come, follow the North Pine County News, Kroschel Agency and Woodlands National Bank Facebook pages.
