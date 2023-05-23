A dead teen has been found at the historical society in Askov, then another is found in a cabin at a local lake.
Pine County is rife with mysteries. The latest involves a cult, horse show and of course, a few dead bodies.
Local author, Dean Hovey, weaves the lives of the people in his mysteries into real businesses and activities around Pine and neighboring counties. The characters travel to well known places like Canal Park as well as the Duluth Grill and Tobies.
In his latest book, Taxed to Death, the Pine County Sheriff’s Department works tirelessly to solve the latest mystery that revolves around a cult in the area, and a county assessor that died of food poisoning. Hovey said that although his characters and plots are fiction, there actually was a cult in Pine County at one time.
The prolific writer will have 30 books between his three different series in the coming weeks. The series include, Pine County Mysteries, Whistling Pines Cozy Mysteries, and Doug Fletcher Park Ranger Mysteries.
Hovey said he was not a particularly imaginative child, but enjoyed visits with his grandfather who was quite a storyteller.
“He was a natural,” said Hovey. “He talked about working in logging camps…I was always intrigued.”
Hovey wrote for his high school and college newspapers but did not pursue writing until years later as part of a New Year’s resolution. He decided that he should stop watching so much television and write a book. After purchasing a lackluster mystery book at the airport, his wife suggested he write his own book.
“I often have a thought in mind and whip out an opening chapter or two,” said Hovey. “I let it percolate for a bit, then write up the middle.”
He said he enjoys laying out the actual components and writing the stories, especially the characters.
“I enjoy when the characters start talking to each other,” Hovey said. “They go places I would have thought of. I find it very intriguing.”
His favorite book is his latest creation.
“This one was twisting more than the others,” Hovey said. “I had to pull all of the different plots together.”
He said the unique plot twist came from an idea from a reader.
Stop by the Moose Lake Library for a book signing with Hovey for Taxed to Death at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
He will hold a second one in Moose Lake from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the historical society during DepotFest.
Hovey will be at the Pine City bookstore at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9, then in Askov on Saturday, July, 15 and in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.