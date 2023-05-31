featured The hills are alive with Summer Sounds, Art in the Park May 31, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This year, Sweet Summer Sounds begins on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. with Monroe Crossing. Art in the Park begins their jam session on June 6 at 6 p.m. with the Neverly Sisters and friends. Photo Provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Proud of our graduates! Class of 2023 graduates In memory at Birchwood Memorial Day Years Ago: ‘The Pokegama’ opens 125 years ago Softball season ends, baseball playoffs begin Doubles head into semi-finals Last chance track meet for the Dragons Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine Tech receives some big news!Traffic stop leads to drug chargesDavid DronenTuxedo Point’s new owners express concern over harassment, use of personal propertyPine County Jail Roster May 25, 2023Hinckley man threatens assault over use of truckClass of 2023 graduatesWhoa!Sandstone library moving, expandingProud of our graduates! Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDeanna Schultz (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jun 1 Day Break Respite: Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 TOPS Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 55+ Driver Discount Program Offered- Pine City Elementary Media Room Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 Veterans Coffee Talk Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 American Legion Riders Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 Pine City Lions Club Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 2 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Jun 3 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Jun 3, 2023
