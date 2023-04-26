The school growing in the pines

Tucked back in the pine trees of Finlayson, sits the Finlayson Elementary School. Parents, teachers and community members alike love to brag about their amazing school.
On May 17, FES will be hosting an open house where students and parents can meet the teachers and tour the building. The event is from 2-5 p.m. and there will be childcare available for younger students.
FES currently has 48 students, kindergarten through sixth grade. Efforts have begun recently to increase enrollment at FES. Superintendent Brian Masterson, and the Hinckley-Finlayson School Board, have approved bus route changes, which would mean more H-F district families would attend FES.
The North Pine County News reached out to the Parent Teacher Organization at FES and asked what they, as parents, loved about the school and why parents should look into sending their children there.
Responses were overwhelmingly positive. Many spoke of the small class sizes that promote learning, others had nothing but admiration for the teachers and staff.
“We especially appreciated the family atmosphere,” said Heidi Keranen whose six children all attended FES from K-6th grades. Keranen went on to describe that the Finlayson Elementary School provided a “wonderful foundation for learning and growth for her kids.”
Another FES mother, Danielle Okun, stated that the atmosphere is calm,
“There’s no chaos. It’s an excellent learning environment. FES has incredible teachers who have small class sizes and are able to give each student the time and attention they deserve.” Okun also commented on the notion that the teachers “stick around,” and that there isn’t a lot of turnover, “It makes the kids feel at home.To know your kids feel safe and confident going to school everyday is such a wonderful thing.”
Many parents state that the Finlayson Elementary School is a gift, nodding to the teachers devotion to the students and to how the class sizes seemingly affect test scores.
“Finlayson Elementary is the best kept secret in Pine County,” stated Lois Okun. “The class sizes are small and kids get a lot of individual attention. The test scores show this. The staff is top-notch and really cares about the kids.”
Linda Phillips stated that her four children, who all attended FES, really benefited from the smaller class size.
“The smaller the better, in my opinion. Kids get extra help when needed. FES has some great teachers that will never be replaced when retirement comes,” parent Vicki Colsrud said.
A former employee of Finlayson Elementary stated that they had worked for the school for 23 years as a paraprofessional. The retired employee reiterated that the class size was beneficent, “One of the nice things about the small school is that the teachers know every student in every classroom. The 6th grade teacher knows the Kindergarten students. If any student needs help putting on a jacket or finding their way to another classroom, even the janitor steps up and helps. It is just a happy place for all to be.”
The Finlayson PTO encourages everyone to stop in on May 17, have a snack and visit the school that is growing in the pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.