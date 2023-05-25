Think before you strike: Prevent wildfires by honoring fire safety

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provides a comprehensive map of where burning restrictions are in place and how high the fire risks are. These maps are updated every five minutes, according to their website. Pine County is currently in the “Very High” category, and the “No Open Burning” restrictions—this does not include campfires, but fire precautions should still be observed. 

 

 Photo Provided

Looking north into Canada, wildfires cast their long fingers into the sky in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. These flames send smoke into the air, riding on the wind into our Minnesota lands, alerting The Weather Channel to declare an air quality alert, and to officially announce that it’s wildfire season.

