Think before you strike: Prevent wildfires by honoring fire safety

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provides a comprehensive map of where burning restrictions are in place and how high the fire risks are. These maps are updated every five minutes, according to their website. Pine County is currently in the “Very High” category, and the “No Open Burning” restrictions—this does not include campfires, but fire precautions should still be observed.
Looking north into Canada, wildfires cast their long fingers into the sky in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. These flames send smoke into the air, riding on the wind into our Minnesota lands, alerting The Weather Channel to declare an air quality alert, and to officially announce that it’s wildfire season.
While the air quality will improve as the week continues, wildfires are still a real possibility in these warming weeks. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages the community to take precautions seriously when it comes to fire.
Pine City Fire Chief, Tom Miller, explains differences in the way smoke appears depending on what is burning. This is a good tool to use to judge a fire if you happen upon the smoke. “Usually due to the different types of fuels, the structure fire has black smoke and a wildfire has gray or white smoke depending on the moisture it has in the fuels which are burning,” Miller describes.
Currently, most of northern Minnesota is under a no burning restriction, according to the DNR. Campfires are allowed, however, and with some guidelines:
• Think before you strike. Check the burning restrictions for your area before lighting a campfire.
• Select a level spot a safe distance away from trees, low overhead branches, shrubs, dry grass, or logs to prevent the fire from escaping, and clear all combustibles within 5 feet.
• Have a shovel and water available at the campfire site for extinguishing campfires.
• Supervise the fire at all times. Even a light breeze could cause the fire to spread.
• Extinguish the campfire with water using the “drown and stir” method.
In the past four years, Minnesota has seen a rise and fall of wildfires. However, in 2021, the number of wildfires rose to 2,000, only to drop to around 500 in 2022.
According to Minnesota DNR’s Firewise website, as more homes are built in the woods and fields of the state, the existing firefighting resoures are less able to protect everyone’s property while trying to control a wildfire. “Homes close to evergreens and the tall grasses of prairies or marshes are most at risk,” the website states.
Minnesota has adopted the national Firewise program, with the goal of making homes able to survive an approaching wildfire.
Having the knowledge to take action if a fire should spark and the knowledge to enjoy a campfire safely can help keep these wildfire numbers down for the year of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.