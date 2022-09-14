Thorvig wins

Tyler Thorvig represented Chris’ Foods and Sandstone at the Minnesota Best Bagger Contest and won first place. He will now head to nationals in Las Vegas in February.

 

 provided

On Aug. 27, 2022, Tyler Thorvig bagged a win at the Minnesota Grocers Association contest held at their corporate offices in St. Paul. This win was fueled by the drive to beat his father, who had come in third place at the National bagging contest in 1991.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.