On Aug. 27, 2022, Tyler Thorvig bagged a win at the Minnesota Grocers Association contest held at their corporate offices in St. Paul. This win was fueled by the drive to beat his father, who had come in third place at the National bagging contest in 1991.
“13 baggers have won the Minnesota state bagging competition. I am the 13th one.” Thorvig said. “Then basically, I will go out to the national competition and compete for $10,000.”
Thorvig explains that he is always trying to compete with his dad and do better than him. He started working at Chris’ Foods when he was 14 years old, but it wasn’t until he was 15 that he decided to start competing.
“The contest is judged based on weight and speed. Cans touching cans, you lose a point. Is the bag messy? You lose a point.” Thorvig said. Other factors like glass on the outside can cause baggers to lose points in the competition. Once all the food is bagged; however, it does get donated.
The Minnesota Grocers Association holds this competition every year, but individually, you can only compete once. Only one bagger is chosen from the different grocery stores in the association, such as Coborn’s, Chris’, HyVee, and Kowalski’s. Chris’ Foods held their own competition to see who would go to MGA, and from there to nationals.
Thorvig explains that he is a little proud to say that he has won the MGA competition, but does find it weird that his face is pictured all over the Sandstone store.
Besides winning bagging competitions, Thorvig is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota Duluth to be a financial advisor. His eyes are set towards Northwestern Mutual to get an internship.
“I went to the UMD business day that had a financial program. I got my counselor to set up a job shadow with a financial advisor that graduated from my school. I took the opportunity. I love math.” Thorvig said.
Minnesota has yet to see a national win, but Thorvig aims to change that in 2023.
The national competition will be held in Las Vegas at the National Grocers Convention. This convention spans from Feb. 26- 28, 2023.
