Timber Pines, a new senior living complex, has been in the making for a couple years but is now close to opening. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care for individuals 55 years and older.
Located in Pine City, near the Pine County Courthouse, offers a number of amenities along with one- and two-bedroom apartments. The amenities include a restaurant (T.B. Walker Grill), bistro (Harriet’s Deli), fitness center, salon, library, fireside lounge, community room with kitchen, art studio, large community balcony, and patio.
Social and educational opportunities, along with weekly outings, will be part of the stay as well. The community center (Life Enrichment Center) will be a gathering place for residents or residents and their friends/family where a cocktail hour could be provided.
In the complex, one will see original and historical art and photos, many of which reflect the Pine City area. Veterans in the complex will be honored with a “Veteran Wall” which will include a military and current photo of each of the veterans, if veterans choose to participate.
The deli is modeled after Panera Bread with fresh baked goods, soup, sandwiches, and beverages. The fitness center equipment comes from Finland and is designed for an older clientele as it is powered by air. The fitness center will also be staffed with a fitness tech.
The apartments feature high ceilings, full kitchens, high-quality appliances, balconies in some apartments, washer/dryer, satellite TV, and designer finishes. There are 16 garage stalls available as well.
Residents provided with assisted living options will enjoy health care in the comfort of their apartment and will not be required to move if additional assisted care is needed. Kaleidoscope, the specialty neighborhood designed for people with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, is designed with 24 private suites, living and family rooms, and an expansive outdoor patio. Timber Pines features month-to-month leases for maximum flexibility.
Ten health services packages are offered from 25 hours per month to 115 hours per month, with options for memory care, customized nursing packages or wound/fall care to support residents’ individual needs.
Residents utilizing assisted living services will receive an emergency pendant to alert staff if a fall or other emergency occurs.
An open house will be held on Wednesday, June 28 from 1-4 p.m. The complex is located at 650 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minn. See Silvercreeksenior.com for more details.
For more information or to schedule a walk-through before the open house, call (612) 224-4879 or email Elizabeth Meyer, executive director of sales at emeyer@walkermethodist.org.
