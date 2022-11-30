Toys for Tots collecting toys for local children

The Pine County Toys for Tots program has been gearing up and is currently collecting toys around Pine County for local children with a deadline of Dec. 12.
The Toys for Tots program is a U.S. Marine Corp Reserve program that started 75 years ago nationwide. Pine County Toys for Tots started in 1999 serving 124 families then and now serves over 225 families and over 600 children locally each Christmas. All toys and funds collected from Pine County stays in Pine County, noted coordinator Julie Samuelson.
The 2022 toy drive began on Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 12. Volunteers collect toys on Dec. 12 and bring them to Our Redeemer Church to be counted, sorted and bagged for local families. “We are so thankful for their continued sacrifice as we take over their building in December and their commitment to kids in need,” said Samuelson.
Samuelson took over as coordinator for Pastor Vicki VanderVegt in 2016 and organizes the event, making sure the paperwork all follows the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve regulation. “To me it’s all about giving back to the community I grew up in,” said Samuelson. But she says that it’s the volunteers that really “make the magic happen.”
Volunteers from all walks of life help count, sort and bag toys distribution week. Samuelson said that many local youth from the Girl Scouts, church youth groups, honor societies, and the Pine City Ambassadors get involved. “Church groups come along with parents wanting their kids to share in something that gives back to the community,” she said. “Along with Lakes and Pine employees and the Pine County Sheriff’s Department too. All these great people come together to make Toys for Tots a reality for this area.”
Key roles for the local Toys for Tots include Gary Drewa, who covers North Pine County; Mary Anderson and Linda Haug, who cover Hinckley; JoAnn Running and Lisa Schultz, who cover Pine City/Rush City; and Samuelson, who coordinates and covers Cloquet. The toy warehouse set-up is coordinated by Anna Reiser.
Volunteer Lisa Schultz said of her involvement, “I have helped in many different ways over the years with Toys for Tots. I believe every child should have gifts and feel the love and excitement of Christmas morning.”
The toy drop-off locations include local businesses and even the jails/prisons in Pine and surrounding counties. “Through Lakes and Pines, we also service kids in need through their agency,” said Samuelson. “Each year, about 60 families from Atkin, Carlton and north Chisago counties receive toys as well, so we also have toy drop boxes in Rush City, North Branch, Moose Lake and Cloquet. Our county also mentored and helped start the Kanabec County Toys for Tots three years ago as we were reaching kids through Lakes and Pines in that county.”
For specific drop site locations in Pine County, visit https://pine-city-mn.toysfortots.org. To volunteer the week of Dec. 13-17, email Julie Samuelson at Hands4PC@gmail.com or call at (320) 496-3009.
For kids in need, parents or guardians can fill out applications through Dec. 9 which can be found at Pine County Health and Human Services in Pine City or Sandstone, the Pine County WIC office at the Pine County Courthouse or the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone, local food shelves in Pine City or Sandstone, or at the Lakes and Pines office in Mora. The applications are collected and toys distributed to those families.
