The Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded on July 18 to a residence on Markville Road in Sandstone on the report of a burglary which resulted in an arrest of a St. Paul man with felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
The owner of the residence stated that he had last been at the property on July 5 after he was contacted about the recovery of an ATV in Onamia that should have been on a trailer on his property in Sandstone. At the property, he discovered that the property had been broken into and multiple items had been stolen.
The Pine County Sheriff’s office received another report from the property owner that he had set up a trail cam and had captured a photo of a black truck on the property. Law enforcement responded to the address and located the truck in the area.
According to the complaint, the driver and registered owner of the truck was identified as Joshua Caine McGrath, 34, of St. Paul. Law enforcement noticed a hydraulic wood splitter in the truck that matched the description of the one taken from the property in Sandstone.
A search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle. During the search, investigators located a multitude of items that were reported stolen from the Sandstone property, estimated to be a value of $1,200.
In addition to the items from the Sandstone property, numerous items were discovered in the front cab area of the truck. According to the criminal complaint, investigators located:
• Minnesota driver’s licenses, insurance cards, library card, and pharmacy technician registration card in other names
• US Bank Visa business credit card in another name, a Costco membership card, a Mastercard, MGM Mirage player’s card, and Caesars Rewards gold card, all in another name
• A US bank statement in another name
• Debit Mastercard in another name
• Rubber ink date stamper
• Rubber ink letters stamper
• Personal documents that were determined to be forged
• Checks made out to individuals and a business totalling $8,672.84
Investigators spoke with a business owner whose documents were found in McGrath’s possession. The owner said that McGrath had previously worked for him but had been fired and that shortly after he was fired, the business had been burglarized. The business owner confirmed McGrath should not have any business checks in his possession and that all of them were forged.
Investigators also located a handgun magazine containing six .22 caliber rounds of ammunition in the driver’s door storage compartment. A record check shows that McGrath is ineligible to possess ammunition due to prior convictions for controlled substances in 2011 and 2017, first degree burglary in 2011, second degree burglary in 2008, and third degree controlled substance charge in 2007.
On July 19, investigators checked the automated pawn system and learned that McGrath had pawned a vortex Rangefinder on July 15,, which has been reported as stolen.
McGrath is being held on the following counts: Possession of ammo/firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, which is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine;receiving stolen property, also a felony with a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine; and identity theft-transfers/possesses/uses identity of another person, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.