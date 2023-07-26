On Saturday, July 15, TreeHouse Sandstone celebrated its tenth anniversary by hosting the annual Shoot for Hope sporting clays tournament and banquet. The event is a fundraiser to allow TreeHouse to continue their mission to end hopelessness among teens in Pine County.
The sporting clays tournament was held at Wings North in Pine City. The weather was spectacular, and the course was in great shape. Approximately 13 teams participated in the twenty-station event. Each station replicates a real-life scenario that could be encountered in the field. Participants agreed that it was a challenging course to shooters of all ages and skill level.
This year’s Shoot for Hope was won by a team led by former Askov resident Russ Lilienthal who was instrumental in getting TreeHouse started in Pine County. Lilienthal has since moved out of the area, but he enjoys returning to support the organization. He has been involved in TreeHouse for more than twenty-five years and has seen first-hand how it can transform the lives of teens.
Lilienthal said, “It’s sad to see what is happening to our young people. There is so much confusion and sadness in many teens, and there are not many areas where they can seek good counsel. However, hope can take root when teens truly know they are loveable, capable, and worthwhile, and that is the message TreeHouse aims to convey.”
TreeHouse began in the Twin Cities in 1984 to help hurting teens and has spread to multiple locations throughout the country. The Sandstone affiliate was the first location outside of the Twin Cities when it began operation in 2014.
Two of Lilienthal’s shooting partners on this day have been generous supporters of TreeHouse Sandstone since the beginning. Paul Robey of Maple Grove is a longtime outdoorsman, and his family has been involved in TreeHouse for decades. He states, “We like to shoot. We also see what TreeHouse has done in the lives of teens, and we realize the organization needs the support to function.” Robey added, “For TreeHouse to function, it takes funding and personal commitment. “
Teammate Rob Commers agreed, saying “It’s a great organization. The success stories that you hear from students are so encouraging!”
Following the tournament, the action moved to The Lighthouse in Pine City for the banquet and auction. During the delicious dinner of ribs, chicken, and vegetables, attendees heard speeches from TreeHouse participants and leaders.
One teen speaker related how he felt “lost and didn’t fit in.” However, from his experiences in TreeHouse, he says, “I’ve learned these people genuinely care, and they are there when we need them.”
Another teen speaker shared the experience of overcoming anxiety and a lack of self-confidence.
Keynote speaker Nick Frenzen, TreeHouse Director of Training, shared statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He highlighted a study released in 2022 that demonstrates the difficulty of students coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study said that 37% of students reported poor mental health, 33% reported feeling suicidal, and 40% feel they have no one to talk to and no one who cares. He stated that statistics from East Central Minnesota paint an even bleaker picture.
Frenzen shared that TreeHouse is based on Christian principles, but it is open to anyone. He said TreeHouse works to provide answers to serious questions through group discussions and one-on-one mentorship. Frenzen explained, “There is great power in one person taking the time to be involved in the life of a young person.”
TreeHouse Sandstone Area Director Michael Joneson thanked everyone for their continued involvement and provided an update on what TreeHouse Sandstone offers. He said, “The need has never been greater. We’ve had the most referrals to us this year than in any of our other years.”
Currently, TreeHouse is meeting on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Sandstone Evangelical Free Church.
Tuesday is the weekly support group where teens learn that they are loved without strings and that they are lovable, capable, and worthwhile. The students talk, eat, play games, and encourage each other.
Thursday is the TreeHouse Connect Night where there is a focus on building personal life-skills and exploring faith.
Another priority of TreeHouse is to help students have a track for graduation and life beyond high school. They offer TreeHouse Next during the school year which provides homework help and further coaching on life skills.
The teens also can participate in field trips and work on community service projects.
TreeHouse Sandstone is blessed with a host of volunteers that provide mentorship, meals, transportation, and fundraising. Without these volunteers, TreeHouse Sandstone would not exist.
If you know of teens who could benefit from TreeHouse or if you would like to become involved in the organization, information is available at www.treehousesandstone.org.
