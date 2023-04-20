U of M researchers discover tiny galaxy with big star power

Using first-of-their-kind observations from the James Webb Space Telescope, a University of Minnesota Twin Cities-led team looked more than 13 billion years into the past to discover a unique, minuscule galaxy that generated new stars at an extremely high rate for its size. The galaxy is one of the smallest ever discovered at this distance — around 500 million years after the Big Bang — and could help astronomers learn more about galaxies that were present shortly after the Universe came into existence.

