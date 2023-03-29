Unexpected display of aurora creates best local show in six years

An unexpected show of the aurora borealis, aka northern lights, lit up the midwest skies, which included the Pine County skies, last week on Thursday, March 23 starting around 8:30 p.m. Some reported seeing the lights that morning just before dawn as well. Thursday evening the lights were even reported as far as New Mexico and Arizona.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.