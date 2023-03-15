Weather Forecast Weekend Weather Dave Anderson Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ThursdayCloudy with 70% snow chance, low 29 and high 34, wind N 10-20 mph.Friday Mostly cloudy with 80% snow chance, low 17 and high near 23. Wind N 15-30 mph.SaturdayPartly sunny with 30% chance of flurries, low 10 and high near 26. Wind N 15-25 mph. SundaySunny, with low 8 and high near 35. Wind W 10-20 mph.MondayMostly sunny, with low 10 and high near 37. Wind SW 5-15 mph.Dave Anderson is the Northalnd News Now meteorologist out of Duluth, Minn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pine County offering backyard compost bins, rain barrels The legend of St. Urho In case you forgot: Take a ‘summer stroll’ around Pine City waters Heard it on the Streets asks: What are your St. patrick day plans? ‘Murder and Mayhem’ takes the stage Thursday What is Pine County? District 2 sheriffs concerned about possible gun control legislation Letter to the editor: Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal iconic café changes ownership and nameLocal woman shares story to highlight traumatic brain injuriesWisconsin man charged in Pine County for electronically soliciting child sexExciting things happening at the school!BCA releases more details on the use of force incident on I-35Pine City man charged for possessing 145 grams of methWeather ForecastPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster Feb 23, 2023New details released by BCA on officer-involved shootingAsk A Trooper: Tabs or tags? What’s the difference? Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWisconsin man charged in Pine County for electronically soliciting child sex (1)Local iconic café changes ownership and name (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Mar 17 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17 Harvest Christian School’s Annual Aebleskiver Dinner, Hog Run Raffle, and Silent Auction. Fri, Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17 The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 Fri, Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Mar 17, 2023 Mar 18 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Mar 18, 2023 Mar 18 St. Patrick’s Day Community Dance Sat, Mar 18, 2023 Mar 18 The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 Sat, Mar 18, 2023 Mar 19 Trivia at Three Twenty Brewing Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Mar 19, 2023
