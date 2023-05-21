Editor’s Note: Due to a layout error, a portion of this story was omitted from last week’s edition. Therefore, we are rerunning it in its entirety.
As farmers across Minnesota prepare to plant their crops, some may be concerned about a late start due to soil temperatures and moisture conditions, according to Jeffrey Strock, a professor at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center in Lamberton.
Stock believes that spring planting conditions will mimic those of 2022.
“The ground was still frozen during the spring warm up so not a lot of the moisture available from the snow made it into the soil,” he said. “Although there was a lot of snow this winter, not all of the melted water associated with the snow seeps into the soil. Some evaporates and some runs off. It will be very important to receive rain this spring in order to recharge the soil profile for the 2023 growing season.”
In spite of the late start to spring, the Olens — Bill and his son Lucas — don’t expect it to make a huge impact on their planting.
“Every spring is different,” Bill said. “You take (the weather) as it comes. We’ve planted as early as April 5; last year we were at May 7.”
Many farmers, such as the Olens, take advantage of cooler months to plant small grains such as oats, which can tolerate a light frost.
“The earlier the oats, the better,” Bill said. In addition to oats, the Olens will plant soybeans and corn on their farm in Comfort Township between Mora and Henriette. Bill’s father Walt bought the farm more than 50 years ago.
“Fortunately, most farmers can get their crops planted quickly these days,” Strock indicated. The difference between planting today and in decades past often comes down to technology. Lucas noted that a Global Positioning System, more commonly known as GPS, can assist farmers in mapping fields and guiding tractors, among other uses.
According to GPS.gov, “GPS allows farmers to work during low visibility field conditions such as rain, dust, fog and darkness.” Because of this, weather conditions are practically irrelevant.
Lucas added that the use of drones is also becoming more prevalent in modern farming. The United States Department of Agriculture states that drones are capable of laying seeds, fertilizing soil, and spraying pesticides, to name a few.
Patience
In addition to the type of crops planted, the methodology involved can make a difference as to when planting begins. For more than seven years, Bill and Lucas have been working toward being entirely no-till farmers; in no-till farming machinery is not used to turn the soil over, thus saving time in the long run.
Also, according to the USDA, no-till farming improves soil health and can reduce costs associated with fuel and labor.
“With that you need patience, too,” Bill said. “The ground tells you when it’s ready to plant.”
“The soil will be cooler to start, but it will warm up,” Lucas added.
At a recent Natural Resources Conservation Service Field Day held at the farm, the Olens shared the reasons why they chose to head in the direction of no-till farming.
“There were quite a few people here, and I asked (the attendees) what your biggest asset on the farm is,” Bill said. “And one guy looked at the other and said, ‘Didn’t you get a new tractor?’ Someone else said, ‘It’s the soil.’ And I said, ‘Yup.’”
In a Kanabec County Times article last year, the pair told Terry Salmela they sometimes have to use a pre-emergent and possibly a post-emergent herbicide for weed control. But because they don’t plow their fields to black soil prior to winter, they have fewer concerns regarding water and wind erosion.
Good conditions
Ground conditions and changes in the weather are just part of what determines the planting season.
The weather, of course, is also an indicator of the type of harvest a farmer will have. In the last few years, for example, Minnesota has endured drought conditions, although this was not prevalent in Kanabec County. At this point, according to the National Weather Service, drought seems unlikely.
“But it’s hard to say,” Lucas said. “There are a lot of different scenarios that can be in play.”
That, of course, is the nature of farming, the Olens say, adding that the financial aspects of the job are far outweighed by other rewards.
“You work hard for not a lot of pay,” Bill said, “If you don’t enjoy it, you shouldn’t be doing it. Why else would you do it?”
