How many of us have heard of the proverbial Fountain of Youth and imagined what it would be like to discover such a wonder? About 20 years ago, a man had gone in search of discovering what secrets it would hold if it existed. What he found were answers in an unexpected place … five places to be exact.
Sardinia, Italy; The Nicoya Peninsula of Costa Rica; Okinawa, Japan; Loma Linda, California; and Ikaria, Greece – These are five very different places around the world that have something nowhere else does, the longest living people and the secrets that have gotten them to a ripe old age. These have been penned, the Blue Zones.
On Thursday, May 12, a Blue Zone Kickoff event was held at the Hinckley Casino event center. The purpose of the event was to explore how Pine County residents could improve their health and lead healthier lives. Pine County Public Health is banding together with Blue Zones to try to bring change to Pine County.
Blue Zones expert, Dan Buettner Jr., son of Blue Zones author and founder Dan Buettner, is the spokesperson and Vice President of Business Development for Blue Zones Projects. Buettner Jr. presented the Blue Zones Project to over 130 people from Pine County who wanted to know more about how Blue Zones can bring life-changing benefits to the community. Each attendee went home with a copy of Dan Buettner’s latest book, “The Blue Zones Challenge” prior to its release. The book provides a four-week plan for a longer and better life through this unique lifestyle design that has been inspired by the world’s longest living people.
Before the presentation started, Pine County Public Health employees enthusiastically greeted guests as they checked in and directed guests to the ballroom for dinner. The dinner consisted of a beautiful spread of a wide variety of food, and every dish, including beverages, were made from the Blue Zones recipes. The favorite among guests at one table was the chicken tamale with a tropical fruit salsa.
As dinner wrapped up, Steve Hallan, Pine County commissioner, took the stage and briefly spoke about what brought this new health mission to Pine County. Every five years the county conducts a community health assessment, and the results are used to create a community health action plan. The assessment was completed and then COVID-19 happened.
The results showed that social connection, mental health and health economic security were top concerns, so when the pandemic occurred, it was more important than ever to find a way to address these concerns. The question presented was, “What will be our recovery story post-COVID?” Blue Zones was the answer.
Twelve years ago, Albert Lea, Minnesota, was the first location for Blue Zones, and since then, life span and community physical activity rocketed up and have been maintained for a full decade. The first change made in Albert Lea was to reduce the speed limit on main street. This one little change created a safer environment for more foot traffic, bikes, handicap mobility, and families with strollers. Soon walking paths developed and main street storefronts started filling up again. Today Albert Lea is thriving and has become one of the happiest and healthiest places in Minnesota.
Research has found nine common denominators among all Blue Zones, which they call “The Power 9” and include the following:
Move Naturally (take the stairs, be active 60 minutes a day or more)
Purpose (having a purpose in life, a reason to get up and go)
Downshift (stress reduction)
80 Percent Rule (stop eating when 80% full)
Plant Slant (More plant based eating and less meat, smaller portions of meat)
Wine at 5 (have a glass of wine at 5pm)
Belong (Faith-based or spiritual involvement with others)
Loved Ones First (family first always)
Right Tribe (find five friends you see or talk to regularly and can count on)
As Pine County prepares to bring the Blue Zones into action, there are plenty of ways to get involved and begin living better and longer. To learn more about Blue Zones and how you can start leading a healthier life go to www.bluezones.com where you will find an abundance of resources from recipes to online tests to help you know what to focus on first. You can find Blue Zones on social media platforms at: www.facebook.com/bluezones; Twitter @BlueZones; and Instagram @DanBuettner.
Blue Zone books are available wherever books are sold. More information can be found at www.natgeo.com/info.
Finally, enjoy the recipe below for a refreshing and delicious beverage just in time for summer. Even the most simple changes can make a big difference. In the words of Mr. Spock (played by Leonard Nimoy, a Minnesota native) of Star Trek, “Live long and prosper.”
Ginger Lemonade
Ingredients:
½ inch fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
Juice from 3 fresh lemons
3 tablespoons of sugar
¼ cup honey, dissolved in 2 tablespoons warm water
6 cups of water
Lemon zest and sliced lemons for garnish
Directions:
Combine ginger and lemon juice in a blender. Add all other ingredients except for lemon garnish. In a pitcher, pour out liquid and strain out ginger pieces. Serve over ice with lemon zest and slices for garnish. Note: you can substitute lime for lemon for a ginger limeade.
