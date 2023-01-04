Now that the holidays are over, what’s there to do when the weather outside is frightening and the fire is slowly dying? Answer: Find a fun outdoor or indoor activity!
Minnesota can be a beautiful place in the winter with surprisingly a lot to offer! Here are some ideas for winter fun locally and around the state.
Local attractions
Art Center: At the Pine Center for the Arts, located in downtown Pine City, art comes alive in the community with painting parties, bouquet-making events, music lessons and sessions, writer’s groups, a gift shop, and more. For more information, visit https://pinecenter.org/.
Library: At your local library, you’ll find programs, events, author visits, groups to connect with, public art displays, book clubs, a wifi hotspot and much more. For more information, visit https://ecrlib.org.
Ice skating and sledding: Take the kids out sledding and/or ice skating at Lion’s Hill in Sandstone or at Memorial Park (“The Pit”) in Hinckley. Check the cities websites for more information.
Cross country skiing: One of the best cross country skiing experiences can be found at the Nordic Center in Mora. The Nordic Center trails host 13 km of groomed trails, 5 km which are lighted for night skiing. The center also features a wax room, men’s and women’s changing rooms with saunas and a small kitchen which is open to the public everyday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is no charge to enjoy the complex, but donations are always welcome at the donation box. Bring your own skis! For more information, visit https://vasaloppet.us/race-weekend/vasaloppet-nordic-center/.
St. Croix and Banning State Parks also typically offer great cross country skiing options as well. However, due to the recent winter storms in the area the trails are currently closed. According to their websites they hope to have them groomed by mid January.
More activities can be found locally; watch the Out & About page in the Pioneer for some ideas!
Statewide attractions
Ice Castle in New Brighton: This icy wonderland is truly a magical experience for all ages! Enjoy touring the castle, sliding down the ice slides, enjoying an ice cold beverage at the ice bar, marveling at the ice sculptures and taking in the beauty of the illumination trail. Visit www.icecastles.com/minnesota for more information and to purchase tickets. The event runs through the end of February.
St. Paul Winter Carnival: This event runs from January 26 through February 5, 2023. During the St. Paul Winter Carnival, there are so many family friendly events to enjoy, you may want to go more than once. The most popular event is of course the Grand Parade on Saturday, January 28, from 2-4 p.m. near Rice Park. Other events throughout the carnival dates include a Beard Growing Contest, Annual Fire and Ice run, Ice Block carving competition, a “Frozen” family fun day with Ana, Elsa and Kristoff, Vulcans Torchlight Parade, and so much more! Many of the events are free. Visit www.wintercarnival.com for all the events and details.
Science Museum: If you want to have some fun indoors, you can explore nature, see dinosaur skeletons and fossils, interact with a variety of experiments, check out space and astronaut, visit the Human Body Gallery and Light Gallery, check out the Science Live Theatre, go on a scavenger hunt and more at the Science Museum of Minnesota. More information can be found at https://new.smm.org/.
Children’s Museum: The Minnesota Children’s Museum is a great way to have fun learning and playing. Visitors can explore 11 unique kid-powered play spaces where families have fun together. At the Children’s Museum, there are exhibits such as The Amazing Castle, a four-story climber with giant slide and catwalk, Sprouts (a sensory play space for babies and toddlers ages 3 and under), an art studio, an interactive town with fire station, post office and more, Forces at Play/3M Gallery for older kids, Shipwreck Adventures, Imaginopolis, and more. For more information, visit https://mcm.org/.
Maple Grove Skate Loop: Anice skating loop, a 810 feet long by 20 foot wide trail, is open to the public with skate rental available at Central Park in Maple Grove. No reservations are needed to use the ice skating loop, and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Lights for night skating make the experience even more magical. More information can be found at https://www.maplegrovemn.gov/505/Central-Park.
The Great Northern: The Great Northern is a 10-day winter celebration that takes place across Minneapolis and St. Paul where visitors will find winter sports such as pond hockey, skijoring, fat-tire bike racing, and ice and snow sculpture competitions. Other food-focused events featuring the cities’ thriving culinary community and outdoor concerts also take place. The events begin January 25. For more information on this event, visit https://www.exploreminnesota.com/event/great-northern/5595.
Minnesota Ice Maze: The Minnesota Ice Maze is the Twin Cities’ largest ice maze ever and is located at Vikings Lakes in Eagan. A “Warming Haus” is provided and offers a food and beverage menu and live music. Bonfire pits and yard games are also available. The ice event runs from Jan. 6 through Feb. 19, weather permitting. More information can be found at https://minnesotaicemaze.com/.
Other ideas: Indoor jump parks like Airmaxx and indoor mini-golf at quirky places such as Can Can Wonderland are great for burning extra energy. If you are looking to take a mini-vacation, Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington and Water’s Edge in Duluth are great choices for a family waterpark getaway in the winter. At the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. “The Little Prince” will be showing from Dec. 10 through February 5, 2023. “The Little Prince” is an endearing allegory that has been a beloved story among readers since 1944. For more information on this performance and others, visit: www.guthrietheater.org. For several other ideas, see https://www.exploreminnesota.com/list/7-things-to-do-minnesota-this-winter.
Whatever you do this winter, don’t forget to have fun, enjoy life and those you share it with and make the most of every day. Remember, winter won’t last forever … even in Minnesota!
