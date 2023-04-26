Motorists beware, road construction season is nearly upon us. While we all appreciate the new surfaces these projects will give us in the end, it’s hard to imagine the finish line when driving through construction all summer. Below is a warning of which projects could cause problems for motorists this summer.
The project that will impact our area the most is the $25.6 million Hinckley Bridge Replacement Project. Work on this project is slated to begin in August of 2023 and will take until 2025 to be completed.
MN DOT will be reconstructing some of the median crossovers, and building some new to make sure traffic will flow during the bridge replacement projects. This is the portion of work expected to begin in August 2023.
According to MnDOT the stages of the two year project include:
Stage 1: The northbound bridges over the Grindstone River and the BNSF Railroad are planned for replacement during Stage 1 starting in early 2024, and traffic will be head-to-head on the southbound roadway. Some repairs to the bridge carrying Hwy 48 over I-35 are also planned for this stage, but all work is planned for underneath the bridge. No construction is planned on Hwy 48. Work on the northbound on- and off-ramps to Hwy 48 is necessary during this stage and is expected to last a month minimum. During ramp closures, Hinckley can be accessed via a detour to Hwy 61. Travel delays can be expected on Friday evenings and Sundays on I-35 as well as other minor roads in the area.
Stage 2: Once replacement of the northbound bridge over the Grindstone River is complete, the southbound bridge over the Grindstone River can be replaced during Stage 2 planned for later in 2024. Traffic will be head-to-head, shifting between the northbound and southbound roadways within the project limits to accommodate the completion of the BNSF Railroad overpass. Work on the southbound on and off-ramps to Hwy 48 is necessary during this stage and is expected to last a month minimum. During ramp closures, Hinckley can be accessed via a detour to Hwy 61. Travel delays can be expected on Friday evenings and Sundays on I-35 as well as other minor roads in the area.
Stage 3: The southbound bridge over the BNSF Railroad is planned for replacement during Stage 3, expected to begin in early 2025. Traffic will be head-to-head on the northbound roadway during Stage 3.
1-35 resurfacing
A resurfacing project on I-35 from Harris to North Branch will begin on April 30. The pavement resurfacing will specifically take place from Hwy 95 to north of the Harris exit/County Road 1B and will continue into May. Motorists can expect one lane travel on the freeway during the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.