A Hinckley woman has been charged with domestic assault upon a family or household member.
According to the complaint, an officer of the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Oshki Odena Street in Hinckley on a report of an assault/disturbance involving Alexis Marie Staples (21), and Kendra Marie Benjamin (23). The complaint states that the officer had separated them because it was reported Staples had a knife. A knife was not found on Staples at that time, but Staples did state that Benjamin had come at her with a rock.
The complaint states Benjamin said that she had come to her grandmother’s residence and left a bag outside. Staples took fentanyl from the bag without her permission and left. When Staples came back, Benjamin said she confronted her about taking the fentanyl and Staples got into her face in a fighting posture. According to Benjamin, Staples hit her twice in the face and Benjamin fought back. Benjamin’s grandmother broke up the fight, but Staples started to charge after her again so Benjamin got in her car to calm down.
Benjamin said while she was sitting in her car, Staples came back with a butcher knife and approached the vehicle. Benjamin said Staples hit the window of the car with a knife. Benjamin was able to get out of the vehicle and away from the residence. She stated Staples dropped the knife and went inside. Benjamin denies ever having a rock in her possession.
Staples said that she arrived at her grandmother’s residence and was accused of taking something from Benjamin, but she said she did not know what she was accused of taking. Staples stated that they got into an argument and were standing chest to chest when Benjamin hit her and she fell to the ground. She said when got up, Benjamin accused her of taking heroin. Staples said they continued fighting and Benjamin struck her three times. Staples said her nose was bleeding. She said she started walking to the house and asked why she would fight over a bag of heroin. Staples said Benjamin then grabbed a large rock and threatened to kill her if Staples didn’t be quiet.
Staples ran from Benjamin and went to grab a knife from inside the house and went back out to confront Benjamin. She said Benjamin was in a vehicle and she had punched the car window.
During intake, Benjamin was found in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with an uncertified weight of more than .25 grams.
A record check showed that Staples was previously convicted of three charges of Assault in the fourth degree on Jan. 24, 2023. Benjamin was previously convicted of assault in the fifth degree on Feb. 21, 2023.
Staples has been charged with one count of domestic assault with a maximum sentence of five years in prison or a $10,000 fine, or both.
