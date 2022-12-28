And the beat goes on Heart transplant recipient speaks about his experience
It’s a simple check of a box at the DMV, but yet it can end up saving someone’s life. April is National Donate Life Month. Over the next few weeks we will have stories of those who have received a life saving organ donation and what it means to them.
Gary Meyer is one example of someone who’s life was saved by an organ donation. Gary and his wife, Maxine, live outside of Finlayson and share their story often.
In 2012, Gary suffered a heart attack, although he did not know it at the time.
He had gone to the emergency room and was sent home with an inhaler because the doctors believed it was asthma.
This event, to Gary and Maxine, damaged the right side of his heart.
Juvenile placements in the County seeing decreasing trend
Juvenile detention placement costs in Pine County are showing a decreasing trend as other placement strategies seem to be making an impact.
Pine County Probation Director Terry Fawcett presented his annual report for 2021 to the Pine County Board of Commissioners. “We think of different variables – the best interest of the child and use risk assessments between the probation department and county attorney’s office.
We’ve learned that most kids don’t need to be locked up …that doesn’t always solve a whole lot,” said Fawcett.
New business in Askov turns up the heat
Walking into the newest business in Askov, you are greeted with a smiling face and a calming, peaceful atmosphere that makes a person feel at ease.
Healthy Human, LLC is located in the old Askov American office and is owned and operated by Kathy Gutknecht and her husband Mike.
They currently offer Infrared Sauna appointments, but plan on offering healthy supplements such as vitamins and cleansing therapies soon.
City focuses on community center’s future
The city of Hinckley is seeking input from the community on what direction they should take regarding the community center.
On Monday, the city held a public meeting to get input from community members. The center was built in 1995 through a fundraising opportunity. At the time the cost of the building was just over $400,000. The city built the building with donations from various community organizations. The city covers the annual maintenance and operating expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.