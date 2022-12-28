With the fall season fast approaching, many will be returning to the world of academics. Some will begin their academic years for the first time as young children in kindergarten while others will be starting the first day of their last year as a senior. Those years from kindergarten to graduation are already laid out for students year after year. But what about after graduation?
Higher education for some students goes without questions; it is just the next step on their educational path. For others, it can be extremely intimidating. The financial commitment is daunting. Many do not believe they are “college material,” a stigma that resonates deeply within the Pine County area. Pine Technical and Community College is on a mission to change the stigma and prove that college is possible for everyone.
Cambridge woman sentenced in vehicular homicide case
A Cambridge woman, Tabitha Sue Sigler, 22, was recently sentenced in the death of 45-year-old Minnesota Air National Guardsman David Greiner.
On May 14, 2021, Sigler was traveling southbound on I-35 near Hinckley when the 2005 Mitubishi Endeavor she was driving crossed the median and hit Greiner’s 2017 Kia Sportage head-on. A witness driving three cars behind Greiner’s vehicle reported that Sigler’s vehicle was observed driving over the median, flying up into the air and rolling.
Hinckley farm still in the family after 100 years
In 1922, Nicholas and Pauline Lamberty bought their farm on Tower Road west of Hinckley. This year that farm turned 100 years old and is still in the family.
The farm is now owned by their grandson, Kevin Irlbeck, whose parents took over from his mother’s parents. The farm began as a dairy operation, where they milked the cows by hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.