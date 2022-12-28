Renovations renew atmosphere for Methven Funeral Home
On Oct. 3, 2018, Ryan Christianson and Nate Froehling found themselves the new owners of Methven Funeral Homes with chapels in Sandtone, Mora, Hinckley and Isle, taking over after Peter Methven retired.
“Peter Methven lived in Mora, and I grew up in Mora. I went to school with his daughter and have known the family nearly all my life,” began Christianson.
Broadband expansion planned for Pine County area through ECE
With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of internet availability, a recent statewide initiative to expand broadband will help fill the gaps that left many in the area unable to telecommute, utilize telehealth services or participate in distance learning during the pandemic.
This initiative (2022 Border-to-Border Broadband Grant program) will soon be impacting Pine County through a $14.2 million state grant awarded to East Central Energy by the state of Minnesota. As stipulated by the grant, ECE will be contributing approximately $34 million in efforts to eventually expand fiber broadband to its 14-county coverage area.
More severe weather on it’s way for the Holidays
As the North Pine County area was hit with anywhere between 10 and 20 inches of heavy wet snow, thousands of residents and businesses were without electricity, some for over 72 hours.
During a press conference held on Friday, Dan Gunderson, vice president of Transmission and Distribution for Minnesota Power said, “This is the worst winter storm we have faced in terms of the number of outages and trouble reports, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we deal with the difficult conditions in the field. Long outages can disrupt daily life – in fact power at my own home is still out, so we understand the inconvenience and are doing our best to get the power back on.”
