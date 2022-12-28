The Northern Lights Express continues to push for funding and support and met for their annual organizational meeting on Jan. 26 at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone. Andrew Johnson, former vice chair and Minneapolis council member, was appointed as the chair. Mentions of support were noted including Gov. Walz’s $16.1 million placeholder fund as part of his bonding bill, possible federal backing, Osprey Wilds, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and other support.
Discussion of possible funding for the approximately $400 million project included a bonding bill, federal dollars and a cash appropriation bill.
East Central Alumna is a new face on school board
Genevieve (Genny) Swenson is the newest member to the East Central School Board. Genny is not new to East Central as she graduated in 2000 from the district school. Genny was raised in rural Bruno and remains in the same area. She was active in sports, academic excellence and also the Homecoming Queen.
City of Sandstone offers new formula for township fire protection
Throughout the year, Sandstone City Council has been meeting with members of the township boards around the area to discuss the cost of fire protection for township and city residents. At the January city council meeting the council prepared to have a plan ready to share with area townships. City Administrator Kathy George presented three different options to discuss. The formula was based on the fire department budget and market value. The first option was to follow the formula that was used for 2022, the second option was to increase the 2022 allocation budget by 7% for 2023 using the Consumer Price Index, and the third option would increase each township’s allocation by 3% per year for the next three years.
Sustainable farming is attainable for Finlayson family
Hannah Bernhardt and Jason Misik live just outside of Finlayson on 160 acres of land with rolling hills and beautiful scenery. They own and operate Medicine Creek Farm, a farm that uses sustainable farm practices. They raise grass fed beef, lamb and pastured pork.
Their sustainable practices are primarily rotational grazing. All of their animals are outside all the time, meaning they don’t have a barn in the traditional sense.
