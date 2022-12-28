Year in Review: January 2022

St. Cloud Cathedral High School held their 2021 Crusader Christmas Basketball Classic holiday tournament on December 28, 29, and 30.
Participating teams were Melrose, Spectrum (Elk River), Litchfield, Milaca, Concordia Academy St. Paul, Royalton, St. Cloud Cathedral and Moose Lake Willow River. MLWR had three days of very physical games, but came out on top to win the tournament.
On Tuesday they defeated Concordia Academy by ten, 86-76. On Wednesday, in the semi-finals against St, Cloud Cathedral, the Rebels won, 59-54. In the championship game on Thursday, Dec. 29 against Spectrum of Elk River, the Rebels won 77-74.
Meet the new Pine County Veterans Service Officer
There are roughly 2,300 veterans that live in Pine County, approximately 700 of those are actively enrolled in benefit programs. This is something the new Veteran Services Officer hopes to help correct.
A Florida native, Michael Harshman joined the Navy in 2006 and became a Navy Corpsman, the Navy’s version of a medic. He attended basic training and Naval Medical school at Great Lakes in Illinois. After that he attended Combat Trauma Management and Combat Med School at Camp Pendleton in southern California. His original orders from there were to go to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. However, being that it was a time of war there was a great need for combat corpsmen. He was then assigned to the 1st First Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, Calif. He served with the 1st CEB Combat Engineer Battalion.
County chooses least restrictive vaccination policy option
Pine County chose last week the least restrictive option of the vaccine mandate, choosing the option to allow employees to provide proof of their vaccination(s) or test every seven days they are in the building and wear a mask.
Businesses and government organizations with over 100 employees were required to adopt a policy by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), who was required to adopt the federal OSHA mandate, by January 10. The more restrictive of options was a mandatory vaccination policy that would provide no testing/masking alternative. And by Feb. 9, testing and masking would be required of those who are not vaccinated.
