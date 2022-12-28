A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%..
Essentia Health Sandstone made a donation of $6,400 towards the Panther Park project in Sandstone. Pictured here are Councilors Val Palmer and Cassie Gaede, Mayor Pete Spartz, and Jack, Paul and Macy Gaede. Mayor Spartz also presented $10,000 which was raised through his “Mayor’s Challenge” campaign. Spartz matched individual donations up to $5,000.
School is out, graduation parties are in full swing and everyone wants to enjoy some fun in the sun before the frigid Minnesota winter returns. However, nothing will put a damper on a good time faster than a visit from law enforcement.
The number one killer of teenagers is traffic accidents; however, statistics provided by Mothers Against Drunk Driving show that 31% are alcohol related accidents. Drinking and driving has been an issue for decades, but the alarming increase in those under 21 who are drinking and driving has become one of the reasons behind the Social Host Ordinance (SHO) which has been implemented in Pine County.
The end of an era for Askov business
Hard work, honesty, integrity, involvement in the community, and don’t ever bring your troubles home: this is the legacy Roy Sebald shares with this interviewer on the screened front porch of the home he shares with his wife Margaret (Mag).
July 1 was a day to take note in Askov as the Sebald Motor Sales and Garage no longer exists. The sales lot is nearly empty. The Ford sign will soon be removed. The institution of Sebalds and vehicle sales in Askov is over. A legacy of 87 years has ended.
A welcome home for East Central’s new principal
Carmen (Gimpl) Carpenter, a 1987 graduate of East Central High School fondly recalls her first day at East Central. It was, and still is, she says, the most welcoming rural school she has been in, even to this day. Carpenter has now returned to that same welcoming feeling as the new high school principal.
Communities come together for National Night Out
National Night Out is approaching fast. Time to grab those lawn chairs and visit with neighbors, city officials, and much more. The communities of Askov, Hinckley and Sandstone will be hosting events on Aug. 2.
