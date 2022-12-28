June 2022

Training burn a success

The Hinckley Fire Department was joined by departments from all over Pine County on Saturday, June 11 for a training burn. The new firefighters learned more on fire behavior, ventilation and different ways to attack a fire.  Pictured at top are the instructors and those completing the course. Check out the NPCN website for more photos.

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News

Severe weather hits Pine County

