Severe weather hits Pine County
A path of severe weather blew through Pine County on Memorial Day.
Power was shut off to over 11,000 residents in the East Central Energy coverage area.
The storm caused damage to trees, homes and businesses throughout the area. Tree services were out immediately after the storm to clear blocked roads and driveways from downed trees.
ECE crews were out all night to restore power with some still out of power the morning of Tuesday, May 31. As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., Andy Olson, ECE vice president COO and incident commander, said that there were still 313 outages.
“We currently have 313 outages impacting 3,300 members,” said Olson. “At our highest point, around 11,000 members were without power. Our system had at least 22 broken poles and countless trees/limbs on lines. As our crews cycle out for some much-needed sleep, we are thankful for the additional help of Dakota Electric Association, Polk-Burnett Electric and Skyline Utility Construction employees.”
Fentanyl deaths on rise in Pine County
Dr. A. Quinn Strobel, of Midwest Medical Examiners, who performs autopsies for Pine County, presented her annual report to the Pine County Board of Commissioners during the regular board meeting recently.
Strobel stated that for Pine County, 223 cases occurred and 22% (48 cases) were handled on the county level. The highest cause of death with 30 cases was classified as accidental. Accidental causes were broken down further into 12 drug overdoses, seven motor vehicle accidents, six blunt force trauma, two not determined, one asphyxia, one drowning, and one exposure to elements.
Familiar face to take over Superintendent position at East Central
The East Central School Board has hired a new superintendent. Stef Youngberg, East Central’s current high school principal, will be taking over for Andy Almos who will be leaving the district in June.
Youngberg started with East Central 23 years ago, she started her EC career as a 5th grade teacher. After six years of teaching 5th grade, she moved into a year of teaching 6th grade Language Arts and Social Studies, from there it was two years of teaching 6-8 grade social studies before becoming the Dean of Students for three years. She has been holding down the role of principal for the past 11 years.
In the 23 years she has been with the district, there has only been a handful of days that have been filled with sadness that Youngberg says she has not looked forward to coming to school. “But overwhelmingly I look forward to coming to school everyday.”
ECE’s fiber-to-home broadband initiative slowly advancing
For many in outstate Minnesota, especially those not in larger cities, receiving high-speed internet access has been coming along slower than the dial-up speeds they are relegated to using. For them, a glimmer of hope can be found in the form of East Central Energy’s renewed broadband initiative. According to ECE President/CEO Justin Jahnz, however, even its best efforts are progressing at slower-than-hoped-for speeds.
ECE’s Board of Directors, back in November 2021, approved moving forward with developing a plan for a full-fiber-to-the-home project. According to a press release announcing the plan, ECE stated that the cost of such a project could be as much as $300 million. Because of that, ECE Vice President Ty Houglum stated that the only way ECE could make it work would be through appropriate outside funding.
