Year in Review: March 2022

Hinckley-Finlayson senior heading to State Wrestling Tournament
Hinckley-Finlayson senior
Justin Matson is heading to the 2022 Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St.Paul.
Justin is the son of Matt and Kari Matson. He began wrestling when he was in preschool. “The program was designed for K-6th grade and they were hesitant on letting me join because at that age it’s common for kids not to really comprehend wrestling,” Justin said. “They said I could try for one day, but then they kept me after that because I showed them I was able to remain focused and wasn’t there just to play.”
Little changes for Pine, Carlton residents as MN legislative districts redrawn
Compared to other parts of the state, Pine and Carlton County’s legislative districts have changed very little after a statewide redistricting map was approved. Those that can expect the most change are residents of Pine County’s northeast corner and Sturgeon Lake.
A little project with big impact: Pine County Vision Program opens new building
On Feb. 28, 2022, a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held to celebrate the grand opening of the Pine County Vision Program’s new home, located at 1035 Main Street South in Pine City. The Vision Program is one of five St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) student programs serving students from Pine City Public Schools, East Central Public Schools and Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools. All students attending this program have an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) designed to support intense social, emotional, or behavioral needs.
Show your Panther Pride
The team at the City of Sandstone and its Park Board members have been working hard to get the Panther Park project going. They have been busy looking at plans, raising money through donations and applying for grants.
The process began in 2020 when the city undertook a community development initiative.
According to City Administrator, Kathy George, the process involved gathering a long list of recommendations and ideas and using them as a foundation for future development.
Approximately 50 community members participated in the process. One of the six priorities that surfaced from the process was “Building Stronger Community Connections.” Many of the comments related to this priority was the need for a new playground.
