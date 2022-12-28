Introducing the North Pine County News
Welcome to the first edition of the North Pine County News.
Northstar Media has been working hard these past few months to be able to provide you, our valued readers and advertisers, with a better newspaper. And, here it is.
The North Pine County News will be a continuation of the Askov American, Hinckley News and Pine County Courier. All three communities, both school districts and the county news will still be covered. We are confident that with this change we will be able to give you a better quality product with more news, school, sports and feature stories each week.
Hinckley-Finlayson High School has a new principal
A new face will be starting at Hinckley-Finlayson High School in the fall. Kim Henke has accepted the position of the H-F High School principal. Henke will be replacing Brian Masterson who is transitioning into the role of superintendent.
Henke has lived in the Hinckley area for about four years. She has been in the education field for 17 years, working for the Robbinsdale Area Schools since 2005.
Hinckley-Finlayson hosts 2022 Great River Conference Art Show
Hinckley-Finlayson High School hosted the 2022 Great River Conference Art show on Wednesday, May 11. It was a show to remember, as HFHS students earned several ribbons. The most prestigious award of the entire show, the Judge’s Best in Show award, went to Marcel Richey, Keane Crisologo, and Devyn Klar, for their movie, “Action: The Movie”. It was a fascinating shift in mindset as historically, painting has been considered the highest form of visual art, and therefore probably the most recognized form for awards. However, if you viewed this particular film, you would agree that it is truly unforgettable. It is a very rare feat to earn Best in Show.
VonRueden retires from Hinckley-Finlayson School Board after 24 years
Mary Ellen VonRueden recently retired from the Hinckley-Finlayson School Board after serving for 24 years.
VonRueden first ran for school board in 1997 when she was encouraged by friends to help get a hockey co-op started with other area schools so Hinckley-Finlayson students could play hockey at the high school level.
Over the years VonRueden served as clerk and chairman of the board. She also served on many committees such as SCRED (St. Croix River Education District). “I enjoyed going to school board conventions and such. I would run into people that had worked at H-F, and they would remember me. It was always interesting because I could learn where their careers have led them and so on,” she said.
